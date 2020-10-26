Monday Will Be Sunny And Wet; Florida Is Tracking TS Zeta

Monday features more sun than we’ve seen in a while, but showers and storms will move through on a brisk breeze. A flood watch remains in effect for the east coast metro area through Monday evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in effect for the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with showers and storms in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, breezy conditions, and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun, a gusty breeze, and a few showers in some locations. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and maybe a shower in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Zeta has been nearly stationary. At midday on Sunday, Zeta was about 275 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour at that time. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for western Cuba and portions of the Yucatan. Zeta is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Epsilon is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone soon. At midday on Sunday, Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and was zipping east-northeast at 35 miles per hour in the open ocean.