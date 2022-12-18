Monday Will Be Cloudy As Florida Braces For A Cooldown

Monday features a cool start and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring clouds and increasingly frequent periods of showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a few early storms and passing afternoon showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will see partly sunny skies — but changes are on the way. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for sun, clouds, and periods of showers on the breeze as a strong cold front moves in. The Gulf coast will see breezy conditions. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast — but temperatures will drop sharply during the evening and overnight hours, bottoming out in the 40s by Saturday morning.