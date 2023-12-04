Modern Meeting Etiquette: Wear Pants, Beware Of Tech Lag, Chat Sparingly

Now, our bad pandemic habits may be conveying messages we don’t mean to send.
“We all did a lot of video calling, and that breeds contentment,” said Liz Wyse, author of the “Hybrid Working Guide” at Debrett’s, a British professional coaching company that specializes in etiquette. “Everyone’s standards have slipped.”
Always wear pants
Virtual meetings changed the way we think about dressing for meetings — in some cases it meant business on top and pajamas on bottom. But experts say no matter how enticing it may be to participate without pants, don’t do it.
“You never know when you’re going to have to pop up [out of your seat],” said Diane Gottsman, the San Antonio-based owner of the professional etiquette training company the Protocol School of Texas. “We have to anticipate that something is going to happen even if it probably won’t.”
Consider your overall appearance, said Julia Esteve Boyd, a Switzerland-based etiquette consultant. Your dress code may be a little more informal if you’re on a video call with colleagues, but with clients or executives, you may want to dress up.
