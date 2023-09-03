Mississippi Named Snoring Capital of America; Florida Is 13th

A study from 2022 found that snoring is the third leading cause of divorce in the US, with men nearly twice as likely as women to snore. But have you ever wondered which states are keeping their partners up at night?
MattressNextDay took it upon themselves to reveal which states are claiming the title of the Snoring Capital of America. The study utilized Statista data to estimate the total number of snorers in each state.
Mississippi comes out on top with the highest number of adult snorers
Mississippi ranks top, with a staggering 16.8% of adults reporting that they snore, estimating that there are 492,328 snorers across the state.
Louisiana closely trailed behind in the ranking, with 16.4% of adults admitting to snoring, totaling approximately 746,755 snorers.
Arkansas and West Virginia tied third, with both states reporting a snoring average of 15.9%, when taking into account population, this was found to be an estimated 487,041 and 280,601 snorers across the states.
|Rank
|State
|Number of adults who snore and their partner snores (Statista)
|Estimated Number of Snorers by State
|1
|Mississippi
|16.8%
|492328.7
|2
|Louisiana
|16.4%
|746755.0
|3
|Arkansas
|15.9%
|487041.2
|4
|West Virginia
|15.9%
|280601.0
|5
|South Carolina
|15.7%
|843404.3
|6
|Kentucky
|15.7%
|709330.9
|7
|Georgia
|15.5%
|1710847.1
|8
|Tennessee
|15.5%
|1105820.7
|9
|Alabama
|15.4%
|785206.9
|10
|Oklahoma
|15.3%
|619401.4
|11
|North Carolina
|15.1%
|1635641.2
|12
|Missouri
|15.0%
|927913.7
|13
|Florida
|14.9%
|3376575.0
|14
|New Mexico
|14.8%
|312281.6
|15
|Texas
|14.7%
|4483541.2
|16
|Kansas
|14.6%
|428711.2
|17
|Nevada
|14.5%
|465325.6
|18
|Indiana
|14.4%
|986766.0
|19
|California
|14.3%
|5564944.1
|20
|Ohio
|14.3%
|1679931.7
|21
|Michigan
|14.2%
|1424362.5
|22
|Arizona
|14.2%
|1058399.4
|23
|Wisconsin
|14.2%
|838506.7
|24
|Nebraska
|14.1%
|278093.2
|25
|Colorado
|14.0%
|821597.7
|26
|Iowa
|14.0%
|448468.3
|27
|New York
|13.9%
|2710056.6
|28
|Oregon
|13.8%
|582908.3
|29
|Illinois
|13.7%
|1709430.5
|30
|Virginia
|13.7%
|1193252.6
|31
|South Dakota
|13.7%
|126517.3
|32
|Pennsylvania
|13.6%
|1758746.2
|33
|Washington
|13.6%
|1064992.5
|34
|Maryland
|13.5%
|830885.9
|35
|North Dakota
|13.5%
|105379.4
|36
|New Jersey
|13.4%
|1240228.6
|37
|Minnesota
|13.4%
|766868.2
|38
|Connecticut
|13.3%
|482664.3
|39
|Idaho
|13.2%
|260535.3
|40
|Massachusetts
|13.0%
|906653.5
|41
|Utah
|13.0%
|444923.3
|42
|Rhode Island
|12.9%
|140672.3
|43
|Montana
|12.8%
|145856.9
|44
|Delaware
|12.7%
|131062.1
|45
|Wyoming
|12.6%
|73493.2
|46
|Maine
|12.5%
|174180.3
|47
|New Hampshire
|12.2%
|171160.8
|48
|Vermont
|12.1%
|78305.9
|49
|Hawaii
|11.9%
|170555.3
|50
|Alaska
|10.9%
|79895.3
Top tips on how to stop snoring from the experts at MatressNextDay include:
- Sleep on your side rather than your back
Back sleepers snore more because the tongue, neck tissue, and chin press down on airways causing turbulence. Side sleeping relieves pressure on the airway and reduces snoring.
- Try to quit smoking
Smoking irritates airways and throat causing swelling and blocking air, along with soft tissue vibrations. Vaping can also lead to irritation.
- Avoid alcohol before you go to sleep
Alcohol relaxes throat muscles, reducing airway rigidity and causing the soft tissue to vibrate, leading to snoring.
- Maintain a good diet
Being overweight causes fatty tissue around the neck to press on the airway, leading to snoring. Weight reduction and a healthy lifestyle can improve breathing and reduce snoring.
- Get new pillows
Skin flakes and pathogens in old pillows can trigger reactions like snoring. Opt for comfortable, supportive pillows, and consider using one pillow instead of two.
Methodology
Utilizing Statista and Google Search data, we conducted an analysis to determine the number of people searching for the term “snoring” and “how to stop snoring.” This information was used to identify the states where individuals are struggling with snoring at night.
Additionally, we examined Statista data to determine the percentage of the population affected by snoring. Based on these findings, we created two rankings: one based on the number of snorers, and another based on the number of people searching for remedies.
Source: Mattress Next Day