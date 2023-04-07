By Natasha Piñon

Michael Jordan’s shoes from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals could be yours — if you have a couple million dollars to spare. Sotheby’s is hosting a two-part auction of game-worn sports memorabilia, with Jordan’s

signed sneakers serving as the cornerstone for a stacked lineup of rare items.

If bidding climbs much higher, the auction could become record-breaking. When Kanye West’s Air Yeezy samples sold for $1.8 million in a private sale in 2021, they were estimated to be the most expensive sneakers sold to date.

The auction, dubbed “Victoriam,” is a treasure trove for wealthy sports fans, featuring everything from Tom Brady’s 2004 uniform to the shooting shirt Kobe Bryant wore the afternoon of his historic 81-point performance in January 2006.