Miami Dolphins’ two dynamic wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle help them lead the AFC East

The Miami Dolphins had a busy offseason, making significant changes in order to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Based on their acquisitions, particularly star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and offensive tackle Terron Armstead, just making the playoffs is not enough. The Dolphins have to win their first playoff game since 2000.

Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins traded five draft picks to the Chiefs for Hill in the offseason and signed the one-time Super Bowl champion to a four-year, $120 million contract extension, with $72.2 million guaranteed.

Hill is one of Miami’s biggest investments in recent memory. So far, his ability to open up the passing offense has created explosive plays. Hill is among the fastest wide receivers in the league and he’s proven to be an impressive route runner as well.

The 28-year-old has been the team’s top receiving option and his numbers look close to what they did in recent years with the Chiefs, helping the Dolphins’ passing offense greatly improve.

2022-23 Season Stats

81 catches, 1,148 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 10 games

14.2 yards per reception

Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle is coming off an impressive rookie season in which he broke the league record for receptions by a rookie with 104. This season, the hope was for Waddle to draw less attention from opposing defenses as they will be focused on Hill.

So far this has worked and he already tied his touchdown total from last season (six) in 10 games. Waddle already has 878 receiving yards in 10 games. Last year he finished with 1,015 in 16 games, so he’s on pace to surpass that number by a wide margin.

Waddle is a speedy wideout. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL combine last year, but didn’t get many chances to show this deep speed off in his rookie season.

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels has done his best to have his offense provide Waddle with opportunities to win deep on routes like crossers and posts and the team’s improved offensive line has given Tua Tagovailoa more time to throw the ball down the field, which in turn has helped Waddle improve his numbers.

Waddle has been productive this season, thanks to a better team around him and it does not look like he will slow down any time soon.

2022-23 Season Stats

51 catches, 878 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 10 games

17.2 yards per reception

Browns vs. Dolphins November 13 recap

Tagovailoa completed 25 of 30 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, maintaining his phenomenal form since returning from a concussion, to help the Dolphins beat the Browns 39-17 on Sunday. Tagovailoa has 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions since returning in Week 7.

Miami has now won four straight games while Cleveland fell to 3-6 on the season.

The game was a blowout by the fourth quarter and Tagovailoa has now three straight three-touchdown performances.

With the win, the Dolphins are now in first place in the AFC East, overtaking the Bills, who lost 33-30 in overtime against the Vikings and dropped into a tie with the Jets (6-3).

Running back Jeff Wilson had 119 rushing yards and one touchdown on 17 carries for a Dolphins team that finished with 491 total yards of offense. Wilson had the best performance by a Dolphins running back this season. It was just his second game with the Dolphins.

Wilson now has 26 carries for 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns since the Dolphins traded for him with the 49ers.

The Dolphins held the Browns to 10 points after the visitor’s opening drive, they sacked Jacoby Brissett three times and logged their first turnover since Week 7 with a fumble by Nick Chubb in the first half.

Waddle had four catches for 66 receiving yards for the Dolphins and Hill caught five passes for 44 receiving yards and one touchdown. The Dolphins will have a bye week and their next game will be on November 27 at home against the Texans.