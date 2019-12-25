Merry and Bright

After a seasonably cool start mostly in the low 60s, Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk (and sometimes gusty) breeze. A stray afternoon or evening shower is possible in some locations along the east coast. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at South Florida’s beaches on Christmas Day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday morning will be mild and mostly dry for shoppers looking for after-Christmas bargains. Then the day will bring good sun, a few clouds, and some stray east coast showers on a gusty ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will be breezy again, and we’ll see some passing showers along with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees again.

Saturday will be breezy again in the east coast metro area, and a few showers are possible there. All of South Florida will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s elsewhere.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.