Mayo Clinic Minute: Acetaminophen aids with fever, pain (Video)

Tis the season for colds , flu and even COVID-19.

One of the best ways to reduce fever and pain is using over-the-counter pain relief medications. They come in many different names, shapes and sizes. According to Mayo Clinic experts, one of the most common and effective options is acetaminophen, also known in its brand form as Tylenol.

Watch: The Mayo Clinic Minute

Have a fever or minor aches and pains?

“Our first go-to medication is typically acetaminophen, or Tylenol,” says Dr. Carrie Krieger, a clinical pharmacist at Mayo Clinic.

An over-the-counter pain reliever, acetaminophen works by chemically blocking pain receptor signals in the body. It also has a fever-reducing agent.

“So usually what I recommend for acetaminophen is lowest dose possible for effect,” says Dr. Summer Allen, a Mayo Clinic family physician.

Typically, for Tylenol, that’s either 325 or 500 milligrams. And, in general, don’t exceed 3,000 milligrams in 24 hours. That includes any acetaminophen included in other medications you might be taking. For most people, the risks of side effects are minimal.

“Really, the concern that we have for side effects with acetaminophen is when we get too much,” says Dr. Krieger. “Then that can cause liver damage or hepatotoxicity.”

As with any medication, make sure you read the label. And talk to your health care provider or pharmacist if you have questions.

