Mayo Clinic Expert’s Advice For Parents During Baby Formula Shortage (Video)

Infant caregivers are finding empty store shelves where baby formula was once stocked. They may be turning to online searches and even alternative solutions, such as making homemade baby formula.

While it may sound like a good idea, Dr. Kelsey Klaas, a Mayo Clinic pediatrician, says feeding your baby homemade formula is not safe for multiple reasons.

“In the short term, one of the potentially severe risks of a homemade formula is that we can see electrolyte imbalances — calcium, sodium and several others — that can lead to potentially scary events. The most severe kind of seizures can lead to dehydration in the shorter term, as well. So although it sounds like it might be a good idea, it’s really a potentially dangerous option, especially for young infants,” says Dr. Klaas.

Diluting existing formula or watering it down to try to make it last longer is also not a good option.

“We’re not feeding our babies the same number of calories, and, so, even in the short term, they’re not getting enough nutrition from that product. On top of that, with dilution, again, we face electrolyte imbalance challenges, seeing low calcium, low sodium levels as potentially severe side effects of a formula dilution.”

So what can parents do? Dr. Klaas says it’s OK to feed babies formula that is available on the shelves, even if it’s not the usual kind they use.

“When you’re changing nutrition, you might see your baby be more gassy, see some change in stool patterns potentially. If you’re seeing vomiting, if you’re seeing diarrhea, that’s the time to reach out to your pediatrician. That’s not an expected response to just a formula change. If it is a little bit more fuzziness gassiness, then that is something that we would recommend just feeding through and knowing that that nutrition is what baby needs.”

Parents of infants with kidney disease or metabolic disorders that require them to be fed a special formula should get in touch with their baby’s health care team.

“There is a form that physician offices can complete and send to Abbott Nutrition for emergency access of special formulas. That’s not all infant formulas. Again, this is going to be infants who are receiving metabolic formulas and special formulas for chronic conditions.”

Here’s more advice for caregivers looking for baby formula: