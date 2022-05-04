May The Force Be With You: DIY Obi-Wan Kenobi Costume

As one of Star Wars’ most popular characters, it’s no wonder that so many people want to dress up as the legendary Jedi master and mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi. But is purchasing an expensive costume the only way to achieve his look? Definitely not. You may not have the power to harness the Force yet, but we’re going to tell you how to conjure up your own Obi-Wan Kenobi costume that’s the best in the galaxy.

Create a Tunic

To make your own costume, the first step is finding a beige tunic or tabard. If you have an old item of clothing like a vest or gauzy long-sleeve shirt, one of these will work well. If not, buy a piece of light, cotton fabric and create a quick tabard-style top.

Dye the material a sandy beige color to match Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tunic. If the item of clothing you’re dyeing isn’t starting out as white, bleach it first for best results. You can even wear a brown turtleneck under the tunic as an added detail.

Design the Hooded Cloak

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s cloak is dark brown, long, and hooded. This is an item you might be able to find at a thrift shop. If you don’t find a discounted one while shopping, you can make one yourself.

Either take an old robe you have at home and dye it brown, or purchase brown fabric (choose one that looks worn like wool instead of shiny) and create a hooded cloak at home. Focus on the billowing sleeves and exaggerated hood to make it look authentic.

Find Jedi Boots

While you can purchase a pair of realistic Obi-Wan Kenobi boots online, they’re going to set you back around $50 (or more).

Instead, go through your closet or a local thrift store’s collection of shoes and look for a pair made of leather (fake leather works too!) that are tall and brown. If you’re in a pinch, spray paint a pair of old rain boots brown or cover a pair of shoes with strips of brown vinyl to mimic Obi-Wan’s look.

Accessorize the Outfit

A Star Wars costume isn’t complete without the essential accessories that let everyone know you’re a true Jedi. Find yourself a brown belt, beige sash (this can be of the same material as your tunic), and a brown leather pouch that you can attach to the belt.

Don’t forget the accessory that brings your whole Obi-Wan costume together: the lightsaber! Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber will likely be the star of your outfit, so if there’s ever an item to splurge on when creating your look, it’s this one!

Show Off Your Obi-Wan Kenobi Costume

Now that you know which pieces are most important when creating an Obi-Wan Kenobi costume, you’re ready to get to work making the outfit come to life. By gathering the main pieces in this costume tutorial, your DIY Jedi costume is sure to wow others.

Finished with the outfit but still looking for the perfect Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber Check out our collection of lightsabers or even build your own.