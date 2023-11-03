Margaritaville At Sea Launches “Heroes Pass” Offering Unlimited Cruises In 2024

Margaritaville at Sea announced the launch of its new Heroes Pass, offering U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators unlimited cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach now through the end of 2024.

For just $299*, the Heroes Pass mirrors the popular Ultimate Paradise Pass launched earlier this year, offering passholders and one guest unlimited, non-consecutive, sailings aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

“The Heroes Pass is another way to show our gratitude to the hardest-working people out there, tirelessly supporting our communities,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “In our first two years, we’ve launched the unprecedented Heroes Sail Free program, as well as the cruise industry’s first season pass. We’re excited to add the Heroes Pass as a way for our heroes to relax with a quick escape to the Bahamas, as often as they want.”

Coordinated through the company’s partnership with GovX, the largest military and government e-commerce site exclusively for military and first responders, qualifying guests can purchase the Heroes Pass online at margaritavilleatsea.com/current-offers/2024-heroes-pass while supplies last and enjoy a getaway before the end of the year.

In addition to the Heroes Pass, the Ultimate Paradise Pass will be available in 2024 for $999*. Both passes include unlimited sailings for passholders and one guest in the best available, double occupancy cabin, and can be used immediately for sailings starting in November 2023, giving passholders an extra two months when they purchase early.

Additional benefits include a 10% discount on packages and onshore excursions booked onboard, access to exclusive previews, invitations, new itineraries, and events designed just for passholders, a free express pass on the first sailing, exclusive retail discounts, and more. Only limited quantities will be available and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sailings booked with the Heroes Pass and Ultimate Paradise Pass can only be booked 24-72 hours in advance, making the passes ideal for those with flexible schedules.

“Our short itineraries make it a breeze to sail to the Bahamas multiple times a year without using up weeks of vacation time,” said Ivy.

Among the 10 passenger decks, guests will enjoy endless entertainment, including two Stars on the Water shows – Caribbean Heat and Radio Margaritaville: LIVE! At Sea. Several dining venues feature a variety of island-inspired cuisine, while bars and lounges provide non-stop excitement paired with premium cocktails.

The ship also features a regulation-sized pickleball court, renovated kid’s clubs for all ages, an action-packed casino, pools, hot tubs, a rejuvenating spa and salon, and plenty of quiet spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun.

For more information on the new Heroes Pass or Ultimate Paradise Pass, visit margaritavilleatsea.com/current-offers/2024-heroes-pass and margaritavilleatsea.com/current-offers/ultimate-paradise-pass . Guests can also visit MargaritavilleatSea.com for more details and reservations.

*Does not include taxes, fees, and port expenses, which must be paid for each guest at the time of booking. Booking fees are variable between weekday and weekend sailings for both passes. Limited quantities are available. November and December 2023 sailings included. Limited blackout dates. 2024 passes expire 12/31/2024.

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is a floating island vacation at sea that brings together the brand’s iconic hospitality and experiences with the ability to escape and see the world. The inaugural ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, features 658 cabins with nautical details and colors influenced by the sea, sand, and sky.

Amenities include several dining venues, pools, entertainment programming, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, and more. In addition to Margaritaville at Sea, Margaritaville features over 40 hotels and resorts, two gaming properties, RV resorts, and over 60 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, vacation clubs, and consumer lifestyle products.

Source: News Release