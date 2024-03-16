Marco Island Home of Lion Killer Walter Palmer Vandalized!

Updated March 16, 2024

Mr Palmer, an experienced big game hunter, later apologized for his role in the animal’s killing, saying he believed he was taking part in a legal hunt. He was cleared of any wrongdoing after Zimbabwean authorities said he had paid $50,000 for a legal a hunting permit. – The Indepemdent

By Jose Lambiet, GossipExtra.com, for SouthFloridaReporter.com, Aug 4, 2015 –MARCO ISLAND — Ticked off animal lovers defaced the Marco Island home of lion killer Walter Palmer overnight Monday and littering the driveway with smelly, orange-colored pig’s feet.

Palmer is in hiding after a worldwide outrage over his killing Cecil, a majestic lion who was the mascot of Zimbabwe’s wildlife-rich national park system.

But, as Gossip Extra told you last week, Minnesota resident Palmer and his wife own a $1.1 million-vacation home in Marco Island, a resort town on Florida’s west coast.

Local police tell us suspects spray-painted the words ‘Lion killer!’ on the garage door and threw a handful of orange pig’s feet on the driveway.

“There is an active criminal mischief investigation at that location,” said Marco Island Police Capt. Dave Baer. “We are aware of the identify of the resident, and of course, we have taken steps to protect the property.”

It now appears Palmer and his guides illegally baited Cecil out of his protected wildlife reserve to attempt to kill him with arrows at first. Cecil is said to have suffered an arrow wound for 40 hours before he was finally put down.

Palmer is back in the United States and has talked with authorities. He had to shut down his dentistry practice after receiving death threats.