Many Blast New Broward Business Ads As Crude

An ad campaign designed to help Broward businesses is getting two thumbs down from many on social media, who brand it crude, juvenile and a waste of money.

The goal of the ads is for consumers — identified as a SOB or Supporter of Broward — to spend money in local businesses.

But the use of SOB has been described as inappropriate amid the deaths and illness from the coronavirus.

The campaign shocked one veteran communication executive who contacted Browardbeat.

This expert initially didn’t see the ads but found out about them on social media:

“I saw something on social media about it and then noticed on my NextDoor App (that) neighbors all over the area are commenting and upset about it. They ran a survey (on Nextdoor) and 80% at this point disapprove of the campaign.

While I understand the edginess of it – I think it is in poor taste – esp now and esp in our community.”