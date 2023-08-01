Making Money From A Yard Sale: How Sellers Can Cash In And Buyers Can Get A Good Deal

Whether you’re a seller who’s looking to declutter your home or you’re a buyer seeking bargains on things you need, a yard sale can be just the answer. Everyone can benefit from well-run yard sales, which often include items like clothing, cookware, books, toys, tools and furniture.

Not all yard sales are equal, however, as those that generate more foot traffic and sales are usually ones that are carefully organized and offer a wide variety of items. Here are some tips for making the most out of a yard sale or garage sale, whether you’re the one hosting the event or you’re just stopping by to shop for good deals.

Tips for hosting a successful yard sale

Yard sales can be a great way to generate funds for future goals, such as helping your kids pay for college or taking your dream vacation. What’s more, the money you make can earn some interest by being placed in a high-yield savings account.

Plan the sale well in advance

Giving yourself weeks or months to plan your yard sale means you’ll have ample time to decide what to sell and whether to make it a multi-house event.

Gather everything in one place For instance, as you find things around the house you wish to sell, you might initially put everything into one corner of your basement. From there, you can sort everything further by grouping similar items together, as well as separating out clothing articles by size.

Advertise your yard sale

Facebook Marketplace: Places like this on social media are often a good way to spread the word about your sale and generate foot traffic. Include your address, dates and times of the sale, what types of items you’re selling and photos of the ones you believe will generate the most interest.

Organize your yard sale

Display items thoughtfully For instance, clothing hung on a sturdy rack can make it easy for shoppers to browse. Clothes can also be organized in bins according to size.

Yard sale pricing and payment

Price things to sell Bargain hunters generally don’t expect to pay eBay or Poshmark prices at a yard sale. If you intend to sell a particular item for more money, consider selling it on an online marketplace instead. What’s more, if you price everything too high, you’ll still be left with much of it at the end of the sale.

Yard sale shopping tips

There are also various ways to get the most out of a yard sale when you’re the one doing the shopping. With some advanced planning — and maybe a little negotiating — you can walk away from a yard sale with some useful items that are in good condition, for a fraction of what you’d pay at a store.

Plan before yard sale shopping

Make a shopping list Before a day of yard sale shopping, identify some things you’d really like to find. Perhaps you’re a recent graduate looking for kitchenware for your new apartment, or you’re a parent in search of secondhand clothing for a rapidly growing child.

Negotiating prices at a yard sale

Listen for other negotiations taking place Notice whether other shoppers are trying to negotiate with the seller for lower prices, and if they have any success. This may help you decide whether it’s worth it for you to do so.

What to buy at a yard sale

The sky’s the limit, as long as an item you’re interested in appears usable and undamaged.

Items commonly sold at yard sales include:

Children’s clothing

Accessories: purses, costume jewelry

Kitchenware: Plates, bowls, cups, utensils

Gardening tools

Small appliances: vacuum cleaners, mini-refrigerators

Bikes

Books

Video games

Toys

What not to buy at yard sales

Used cribs or car seats, since older ones might not meet current safety standards

Upholstered furniture or mattresses, since they may contain bed bugs

Clothing or other fabric with stains that might not come out in the wash

Electronics, when no electric outlet is available to test whether they work

Bottom line

Hosting a yard sale can help you earn some extra money for building up your emergency fund, paying down debt or reaching other financial goals. Strategies such as advertising in advance, organizing items neatly, and offering digital payment options, can greatly help increase your success as a seller.

As a buyer, you can make the most out of yard sale shopping by creating a shopping list, mapping out yard sales near you that take place on the same day, and negotiating prices, when possible.

In all, shopping at yard sales can effectively save you a bundle on items you need that are in good condition.

