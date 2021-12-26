Make Snack Time Pop (Video Recipe)

No matter the occasion, nearly every gathering of loved ones is better with snacks.

One opportunity to celebrate this winter, National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19, honors one of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods. Perfect served by itself or as an ingredient in whole-grain creations like Poppy Chow, a twist on a classic kid’s favorite made with peanut butter, chocolate and popcorn.

With no artificial additives or preservatives, light and airy popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO and gluten-free, making it a sensible option to satisfy cravings for something savory, sweet and just about every flavor in-between. Plus, whole-grain popcorn has energy-producing carbohydrates and fiber, which can help keep you satisfied longer.

Poppy Chow

Yield: 2 quarts

2 quarts popped popcorn

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Place popcorn in a large bowl; set aside. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine butter, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. Microwave for 2 minutes; stir until smooth. Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn and stir until well coated. Sprinkle confectioners’ sugar over popcorn and stir until coated. Cool to room temperature before serving. Store in an airtight container, refrigerated, for up to 24 hours.

SOURCE: Popcorn.org