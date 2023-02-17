Major Advances in Gambling Industry Technology

As with any industry since the dawn of the internet—from transportation to shopping—the gambling industry has not been immune to the numerous changes brought about by emerging technologies.

We will be counting down some of the most exciting advances in the gambling industry and how they are positively changing how players enjoy this pastime:

Digital Payments and Fast Payouts

It’s quite easy to overlook one of the biggest advances in gambling technology, the advancement of digital payments.

Wire transfers, which usually take several business days to go through, have given way to instant bank deposit networks, allowing players to make bank-to-bank transfers that are approved in mere seconds.

Next-wave digital payment solutions have not eliminated wait times associated with deposits. However, no one wants to wait a long time for transactions and worry about whether their riches will arrive safely. And players are now enjoying the double-fold benefits of the kasyno online szybkie wypłaty that payout to e-wallets and bank accounts instantly.

Additionally, Neteller, Skrill and other digital wallets have made it easier and safer for customers to hold balances online, and transact at and from web casinos without the inconveniences of dealing with physical banks.

Mobile Gaming

The emergence of smartphones equipped with larger screens, bigger RAMs, and expanded storage capacities has made mobile gambling more accessible, with the experience on par with playing on a computer. It may not seem like the biggest innovation in the gambling industry. However, players can now enjoy gambling on the go. They can access thousands of titles, previously available only on desktop versions of casino sites.

Casino Metaverses & Decentralized Gambling Sites

Blockchain technology has given rise to decentralized gambling platforms. The decentralized casinos operate as smart contracts deployed on a public blockchain, like Ethereum and Solana. All the transactions, including wins and losses, are recorded as part of the public ledger. Players transact with cryptocurrencies, and the casino runs autonomously without the intervention or oversight of one player.

Metaverse casinos are the next revolution in decentralized gambling platforms. Players explore the virtual worlds with their VR headsets. They offer more games, different places to visit, and real-world concepts like owning and renting land.

Crypto as an Alternative to Money

Cryptocurrency gambling has become more mainstream. A player can fund their account from their Bitcoin address, with their coins converted into a corresponding currency amount reflected in their account balance. Crypto-friendly casinos now support payouts to digital currency wallets, mitigating the need for customers to have bank accounts.

Live Casino Experiences

According to Anna Rosak, a gambling expert with extensive knowledge of the industry, live casino experiences have become customary, with all large establishments offering live games. Players participate in games hosted by live dealers at land-based casinos via live video streaming links.

The amazing shift is that video interactions are taking place in real time with no lags or glitches and in high-quality HD format. The fusion of live dealers and software has also led to innovative game offerings such as game shows.

Virtual Reality

While AR augments what you can see in the real world using your camera, virtual reality simulates a virtual world beyond this physical reality. It’s akin to entering a different universe, only that is fictionalized and digitized. Virtual experiences are perceived by means of special 3D headsets equipped with screens and speakers, and controllers with sensory feedback devices.

There is a new crop of VR gambling games like VR Blackjack, Bullet VR, and PokerStars VR. Players enter into virtual spaces that try to mimic the experience of gambling in person at a land-based casino. For instance, in PokerStars, the player finds themselves seated around a poker table with other players represented as avatars. In a VR Casino, they can tour a virtual casino, walk from one table to another, join different games, and interact with dealers—all from the comfort of their own living room.

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that overlays digital images into the real world to enhance what you can see on a digital screen. Mobile games, like Pokémon Go, famously use it to show digital characters in the real world as viewed through the user’s smartphone camera.

In the gambling industry, AR is enabling more interactive experiences, like AR slot machines. Players virtually beam life-sized slot machines into their field of view. They spin reels and interact with AR slots as if they are right there in front of them.