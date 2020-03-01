Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Pool Safe & Clean

Simple Ways to Keep Your Swimming Pool Clean and Safe All Year Round

All pool owners understand the importance of swimming pool upkeep. Improper treatment and maintenance can make it the ideal breeding ground for insects like mosquitoes, which can harm your family. Likewise, a filthy pool tends to accumulate algae and bacteria that can make you ill if you ingest it or if it gets into an open wound.

Hence, it’s vital to keep the pool clean and safe, as well as inviting. Moreover, preventive maintenance can help reduce the lifecycle costs of your pool. What’s even more, it’ll save you the headache and minimize emergency trips to a local pool shop for additives and chemicals.

So here’s some advice that can help save you time, trouble, and money in the long run. These tips are not difficult, and by making them a habit, you’ll be able to keep your pool refreshing, safe, and sparkling clean.

Safety Precautions

Never Let Your Eyes off Your Kids

This is a rule that should be on top of your safety list. Many children obtain serious injuries and even drown every year in residential swimming pools across the country. So whenever any of your kids are in the pool or around it, make sure to keep a watchful eye on them. You should not leave them unattended even if they have water wings and other inflatable toys. Keep in mind that these toys are not safety gear.

If your children don’t know how to swim, teach them. Additionally, consider installing a door alarm if your home directly opens into your pool area to alert you once your kid opens it. You may also want to put up a fence separating your pool and house if you don’t have one installed already. Children love to wander around. They can easily find their way into the pool, so don’t leave them out of your sight even for a single minute.

Inspect Your Pool Fence

If you already have a gate or fence enclosing your pool area, make sure that they are safe. Check that the spaces between all pickets of your fencing, its bottom rail, and the ground do not exceed 4 inches. Also, make sure that your fence is around 5 feet tall. This will prevent animals and your kids from climbing or squeezing through it and getting into the unattended pool.

Likewise, keep any outdoor furniture and bushes away from your fence or gate. Doing so will keep the unwanted visitors and your children from climbing or hopping over it and into your swimming pool.

Consider Getting Rid Of Your Diving Board

One of the biggest culprits or swimming pool injuries is a diving board. Even if you’re good at it, you can slip off the board easily and accidentally bang your head. So if you have one installed, it’s advisable to remove it, especially if there are young children in your household. Likewise, you may want to consider getting rid of your pool slide, which is a safety hazard as well.

Ensure the Drain Covers Of Your Pool Intact and Visible

You will not be able to spot if a person is drowning or entrapped under the pool water if you don’t have a clear vision at the drain covers of your pool. Also, you won’t be able to tell if the water requires cleaning. Don’t forget to check your drain covers for any damage. And always remind your kids not to get near it otherwise they may get trapped.

Have a First Aid Kit and Safety Equipment Nearby

Your pool should have the essential safety equipment available in case of emergencies. Have a life ring with at least 17 inches in diameter. You can simply throw it to any struggling swimmer to help them stay afloat. Another emergency tool you need to get is a safety pull, which you can use to pull individuals out to safety. Make sure to store these near your pool in an easy-to-access marked area. Also, keep a handy first-aid kit around and stock it with essentials.

Learn How to Do CPR

It’s necessary to acquire CPR training if you have a private pool in your property. Several organizations, including the American Red Cross, offer courses for CPR certification. Although there are online classes for it, it’s still a good idea to take CPR in-person so that you can learn how to administer the lifesaving procedure properly.

Proper Ways to Maintain the Cleanliness of Your Swimming Pool

Avoid Going into the Pool When You’re Sick

The chlorine of your pool can only do so much. If you want to keep the germs in your pool at bay, everyone in the household must exercise good hygiene. So if you’re suffering from diarrhea, don’t attempt to swim. You’ll just introduce germs in the water, including E.coli, cryptosporidium, and norovirus, which can get other people sick as well. Additionally, in case of an accident, clear your pool and then follow the guidelines on how to clean the water properly.

Invest In a Robotic Pool Cleaner

Cleaning a pool is not an easy task. It requires a lot of time and physical effort on your part. But wouldn’t you rather spend your time swimming in it and having fun under the sun? Well, now you can with the help of robot pool cleaners. These smart cleaning devices can keep your swimming pool sparkling clean while purifying and filtering its water.

And the great thing about it is that there are even some robot cleaners that can climb the wall of your pool and scrub its waterline. The robot will do all the hard work for you while you’re relaxing or doing other household chores. If you’re new to these machines, make sure to check out the things you need to know before you buy one.

Check the Pool Water’s Chemistry

It’s vital to check the chemistry of your pool water at one to two times a week throughout summer and at least every other week in winter. Keep the pH level of your pool anywhere from around 7.2 to 7.8. Maintaining the pH on these levels means you’ll need less chlorine for your pool. When the pH level is higher, the chlorine becomes less active, so you keep on adding it.

Doing routine tests on your pool water’s chemistry balance ensures that it’s within the acceptable levels. The balance is what helps the water stay safe, clean, and disinfected.

Make Sure to Also Give Your Pool Deck a Wash

The less mess the deck of your pool has, the less filth will be carried or blown into the pool. Giving it a good old regular sweeping can help preserve the pristine beauty of your swimming pool.

Check Your Pool Pump

Pool pumps are the components that keep the energy of your swimming pool efficient. Likewise, it serves as the main motivator that aids in the circulation of pool water. Hence, you need to clean the lint pot and hair when necessary or at least twice a month.

Do Not Forget the Filter

If you’re using a cartridge-type filter, check it, clean if dirty, and replace if necessary. If your filter is the sand type, backwash it and then wash the screens of the filter if required.