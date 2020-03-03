Unique Names Day came on the scene in 1997. Since then it has been a yearly occurrence. There are some things that people with unique names go through that those with common names never must think about. As children, it is common to want keepsakes with your name on it. If you visit a tourist attraction or take a trip there is rarely an item that people with these names will ever be able to have. It may seem like a small thing, but for a child trying to fit it, it is difficult.

When there is nothing that you can ever find with your name on it, it can take a toll and make one feel like they don’t really belong. Unique Name Day is the perfect chance to change that. Having a day just for those who put up with repeating their names, spelling it, teaching people how to say it and rarely having any of the fun trinkets with their name on may not take away any frustration, but it can help make new memories!

The Lone Ranger’s name, except when he put on his mask, etc., was “John Reid” (played on TV by Clayton Moore).

U2’s original band name was Feedback.

Nipper is the name of the dog on the RCA logo (the logo shows a dog [Nipper] listening to a gramophone).

Prior to being named the “White House” (President Theodore Roosevelt first used that name when he had “White House” engraved on his stationery in 1901), the residence was known as, the “President’s Palace,” the “President’s House” or the “Executive Mansion.”

Maine is the only state in the United States whose name is just one syllable.

Adolph Blaine Charles David Earl Frederick Gerald Hubert Irvin John Kenneth Lloyd Martin Nero Oliver Paul Quincy Randolph Sherman Thomas Uncas Victor William Xerxes Yancy Zeus Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenberdorft Sr., had a name for every letter in the alphabet, shortened his name to Mr Wolfe Plus 585 Sr. (the world’s longest name officially used by a person).

The name FIAT comes from F abbrica I taliana A utomobili T orino?

abbrica taliana utomobili orino? “Jake the Jailbird” is the name of the guy in jail on a Monopoly board.

The police officer in the opposite corner on the Monopoly board is “Officer Edgar Mallory.”

“Scotty” is the name of the Monopoly dog (playing piece).

There are people with the last name Name; there are people with the last name Names.

According to Baum Family legend, the name for Oz in the “Wizard of Oz” was thought up when the creator, Frank Baum, looked at his filing cabinet and saw A-N, and O-Z, hence “Oz.”

Prior to the name “The Beatles,” the band had the names: the Quarrymen, Johnny and the Moondogs, the Moonshiners, and Long John and the Silver Beatles.

The name of the Cream of Wheat chef is Rastus.

New York’s famous “Broadway” was originally named the Wiechquaekeck Trail.

The Cracker Jack dog’s name is Bingo.

The name of the Taco Bell dog is Gidget.

Tarzan’s mate Jane…her last name is Parker.

Barbie [the famous doll], last name: Roberts. (Her middle name: Millicent)

Ken’s last name = Carson.

Willy…the first name of Gilligan (of TV’s “Gilligan’s Island”).

The name behind the initials L.L. in L.L. Bean = Leon Leonwood.

Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, is named for a surveyor, Colonel Sir George Everest.

Bonus information: Using the Social Security Death Master File, here are some unique combinations:

Number of people with an identical first and last name: 4746. There were 1560 different first and last name combinations. Thomas Thomas is by far the most frequently occurring, followed by James James. Alexander Alexander and Santiago Santiago make a good showing. The most frequently occurring female name is Rose Rose at number three. Number of people whose last name starts with their first name: 45,379. Excluding people with identical first and last names, there are 4344 different names where the last name starts with the first name. More than a quarter of the total occurrences are for John Johnson, followed by William Williams. Number of people with unfortunate first initials with last names: 1307. At the top of the rankings are 721 B. Wares and 375 B. Quicks. O. Heck, C. Below, and T. Hee all had more than 10 occurrences.

Sources

Days of the Year

Names Universe

Mental Floss