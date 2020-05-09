Magician Roy Horn, Of Siegfried And Roy, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus Aged 75

Roy Horn, one half of the famous Siegfried & Roy magic and entertainment act in Las Vegas, is dead after being infected with the coronavirus … TMZ has learned.

We just got a statement from Siegfried, who told us, “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

Siegfried goes on … “Roy was a fighter his whole life, including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Roy died Friday, a little more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19.