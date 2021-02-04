Mac and Cheese Balls (Video Recipe)

These delicious homemade balls are very easy to make with leftover pasta. You can enjoy them as a cheesy appetizer, or mix them up with crab cakes, salmon patties, or fried cheese sticks.
Best mac and cheese balls
Mac and Cheese Balls are filled full of cheddar cheese and fried to a perfect crispy texture. Seriously, it doesn’t get better than this. If you any leftover mac & cheese, then this becomes the easiest recipe to make. It is recommended to use refrigerated leftovers because it will be easier to shape the balls.
You turn a delicious comfort food, into balls and then roll them into breadcrumbs and fry them. As a result, you will end up with a portion of phenomenal homemade comfort food!
The best part is that if you don’t even need any leftovers to make this recipe. You can use the On-Cor Macaroni and Cheese entrée to make these dishes. I like the quality of it and obviously the convenience. Life’s demanding enough and dinner shouldn’t be another worry. On-Cor does the prep work, so you can take care of other to-do’s that need to doing. Now you basically have dinner in a cheesy, super fun and tasty macaroni ball!
We shaped them into meatball sized balls, but you can make them smaller or bigger based on preference. Important to remember to put them back in the freezer, after breading, for at least 1 hour before frying.
This way they will turn out crunchy and crispy on the outside while being cheesy on the outside. Next time you host a party, go ahead and try these. They will be a huge hit with everyone!
What do you need to make this recipe
- Cheddar Cheese
- Parmesan Cheese
- Eggs
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Bread Crumbs
- Oil
How to make fried mac and cheese balls?
- Start with refrigerated leftovers that have been in the fridge overnight. If you don’t have leftovers, ensure to place the macaroni and cheese into the refrigerator for at least 3-4 hours to firm up.
- Mix more cheese into it, makes it easier to roll, especially if the starting texture is more on the creamier side.
- Using a scoop, roll out about 15 individually sized balls.
- Dip each ball in the egg wash and then dredge in breadcrumbs to form a nice and uniform coating.
- Once all the balls have been breaded, put them back in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before frying. However, if you are short of time, you can move straight to frying.
- Heat vegetable oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
- Then, add the balls to the Dutch oven and cook for about 4 minutes, until evenly golden and crispy.
- Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Serve immediately.