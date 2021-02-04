Mac and Cheese Balls (Video Recipe)

These delicious homemade balls are very easy to make with leftover pasta. You can enjoy them as a cheesy appetizer, or mix them up with crab cakes, salmon patties, or fried cheese sticks.

Best mac and cheese balls

Mac and Cheese Balls are filled full of cheddar cheese and fried to a perfect crispy texture. Seriously, it doesn’t get better than this. If you any leftover mac & cheese, then this becomes the easiest recipe to make. It is recommended to use refrigerated leftovers because it will be easier to shape the balls.

You turn a delicious comfort food, into balls and then roll them into breadcrumbs and fry them. As a result, you will end up with a portion of phenomenal homemade comfort food!

The best part is that if you don’t even need any leftovers to make this recipe. You can use the On-Cor Macaroni and Cheese entrée to make these dishes. I like the quality of it and obviously the convenience. Life’s demanding enough and dinner shouldn’t be another worry. On-Cor does the prep work, so you can take care of other to-do’s that need to doing. Now you basically have dinner in a cheesy, super fun and tasty macaroni ball!

We shaped them into meatball sized balls, but you can make them smaller or bigger based on preference. Important to remember to put them back in the freezer, after breading, for at least 1 hour before frying.

This way they will turn out crunchy and crispy on the outside while being cheesy on the outside. Next time you host a party, go ahead and try these. They will be a huge hit with everyone!

What do you need to make this recipe

Cheddar Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Eggs

Macaroni & Cheese

Bread Crumbs

Oil

How to make fried mac and cheese balls?