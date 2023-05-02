Miami-Dade Clerk Ad Interim Luis G. Montaldo announced the launch of a pilot program for online access of documents in traffic citation and criminal court cases. This online program will allow users to view available images of court documents and case information. This new initiative is among Clerk Montaldo’s numerous countywide efforts to expand the use of the Clerk’s technology to better meet the justice needs of Miami-Dade.

The Clerk’s Team, in collaboration with the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida and Miami-Dade County, are designing a new, more robust Criminal Case Management System set to launch in the next few years. However, until then, Clerk Montaldo­ understands the immediate need for online access to traffic and criminal court files. This pilot program provides a bridge between the current system and the next version of the criminal management system.

“During the pandemic, our Circuit was required to leverage technology to provide remote access to our courts. Now, more than ever, the ability to view traffic and criminal court documents online is critical. As a former Assistant State Attorney in our County, I understand the importance of timely access to court documents. I am so proud that my team has been able to deliver this pilot program to the public and my fellow justice partners,” said Luis G. Montaldo.

This online program contains centralized information and resources including:

• Expanding access to online dockets to provide increased efficiency, enriched online services, and a secure source of readily available information.

• Prior to this pilot program, accessing court documents in traffic and criminal cases often required in-person or other time-consuming requests. This new initiative will expand access by allowing users to view court documents in real-time from their personal devices.

• For traffic cases, the pilot program is now live, and the majority of the court’s documents are now available for public view.

• For criminal cases, due to the sensitive information commonly found within court records and Florida Supreme Court requirements, the initial phase of the pilot program will only allow attorneys of record online access to view court documents.

The pilot program to expand access to criminal court documents will be implemented this Summer. Future phases of the pilot program will allow further access to criminal court documents.

Consistent with Clerk Montaldo’s goals for his office, this pilot program will increase in-court efficiency by providing parties and judges with quicker access to court records. “This additional functionality is needed to better support our justice partners in providing electronic access to court case information electronically where previously it could only be done either in person or via information requests,” said Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Chief Information Officer, Melissa Adames.

About the Miami-Dade Clerk of the Courts

The Miami-Dade Clerk of the Courts manages the largest and highest volume of court filings and official records in the State of Florida and the fourth-largest judicial circuit in America. Led by Luis G. Montaldo, Clerk Ad Interim, the Clerk of the Courts organization continues to strive to improve services, accessibility, and leverage technology where appropriate to serve the citizens of Miami-Dade County.

The Clerk of the Courts serves the 2.7 million citizens of Miami-Dade County and supports the operations of the 11th Judicial Circuit and County Courts in addition to providing professional services to the public, the judiciary, the legal community and the Miami-Dade County Commission. In 2022, the Clerk’s office managed over 4.5 million electronic filings and processed over $1.4 billion annually.