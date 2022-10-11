Luxurious Bars in California That Offer Remarkable Discounts

Surrounded by warm sunshine, sandy beaches and endless avenues of entertainment, it is no wonder why California is visited by eager tourists from all over the world searching for a laid-back escape. Whether you are looking to spend a little time exploring Los Angeles, traveling through wine country or simply relaxing on the scenic coast, you are bound to come across many luxurious bars and restaurants that offer some of the most remarkable deals around.

California’s bar scene, along with the rest of the world, finally seems to be back on the upswing after feeling the devastating effects of a global pandemic, and now is as good of a time as ever to meet up with family and friends for a well-made, affordable drink or two. But with so many places to choose from, you might find yourself asking yourself, “What are the best bars near me?” can become very overwhelming, very fast. Here are just a few bars in California that offer phenomenal discounts for you to check out the next time you are faced with this question.

Bacari W. 3rd (Los Angeles)

Bacari is a stunning Mediterranean restaurant and bar that is designed to make you feel like you are dining at an authentic restaurant in Italy or Greece. This popular Los Angeles bar has a variety of incredible drink deals, and if you happen to be someone who loves all-you-can-drink happy hours, then this is the place for you. Every night, Bacari offers a 90-minute open bar where you and your friends can enjoy beer, wine and sangria for an affordable price. If you are more of a liquor-drinker, you can enjoy discounts on cocktails every Monday through Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and every Friday from 4-7 p.m. Bottomless brunch also runs daily from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and includes favorites like Bloody Marys, mimosas and bellinis.

Esters Wine Shop & Bar (Santa Monica)

Situated only minutes away from Santa Monica Beach, Esters Wine Shop and Bar is a charming little bar that features a sophisticated atmosphere with an art deco design. It is a wonderful place to meet up with friends and family for a nice glass of wine or purchase a bottle or two to take home with you after a long day. To receive the best deals this spot has to offer, you will want to attend happy hour any day of the week from 4-7 p.m. for great discounts on beer, wine and daily signature cocktails. All of the drinks pair perfectly with the bar’s seasonal menu, which sources most of its fresh ingredients from the local farmers’ market just a few blocks away.

The Waterfront (Venice)

Sitting directly on the Venice Boardwalk with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, The Waterfront is the perfect place to have a drink outdoors and enjoy California’s warm weather and late afternoon sunshine. The food and drink menus honor Californian cuisine with expertly selected seasonal ingredients from local farms in the surrounding area. The Waterfront offers remarkable deals on wine, pitchers of beer and affordable snacks every Wednesday through Friday from 3-5:30 p.m., which sets it apart from the typical “happy hour” of other bars and is perfect if you have a non-traditional schedule.

El Techo (San Francisco)

It is no secret that this bar’s magic lies in the expansive views of its rooftop, where you and your friends can take in the incredible cityscape of San Francisco. On weekdays, patrons are invited to take advantage of phenomenal deals on authentic margaritas, fruity cocktails and Latin American street food during a two-hour window from 4-6 p.m.

Altitude Sky Lounge (San Diego)

It would be almost unimaginable to discuss drinks and dinner with a view without shining a well-deserved spotlight on the alluring Altitude Sky Lounge, which sits on top of a 22-story building in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter. The elegant, luxurious atmosphere and unbeatable city and ocean views make this bar an instant jaw-dropper. To get the best deals while you watch the sunset glisten over the harbor, you can visit this gorgeous sky-top lounge on weekdays from 5-7 p.m. for specials on beer, cocktails and small plates.

The Whiskey House (San Diego)

If you are in the mood for whiskey, you might discover your new favorite spot at this sophisticated, yet comfortable, bar and restaurant. After taking one look at its shelves stocked with countless whiskey bottles from around the world, it should come as no surprise that this bar holds a Guinness World record for most whiskey. There is a daily happy hour that, along with offering phenomenal deals on food and drinks, gives patrons the option of adding a shot of house whiskey to any beer for only a dollar.

California is one of the most popular states in the United States, both to reside in and to visit. Revered for its beautiful beaches, scenic highways, world-renowned shopping and the Hollywood film industry, there is never a shortage of attractions to see or activities to do there. Regardless of whether you were raised as a local, recently moved to the state or are simply passing through for a short visit, the bar scene in California is destined to draw you in.

There are tons of different types of bars spread across the entire state, with a wide-range of themes, atmospheres, specialty cocktails and customers. Whether you are looking for the perfect wine, artisanal cocktails, craft beers or traditional spirits, there are a vast number of locations that will meet your needs for the perfect night out.

So, the next time you are exploring California and are about to Google “places for drinks near me,” end your search before it begins by referring to this list and visiting one or more of these luxurious bars that offer remarkable discounts!