“Luck of the Irish” for St. Patrick’s Day WeatherI

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
St. Patrick’s Day features a mild morning, followed by mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and a brisk breeze — the best weather South Florida will see for a while.  The downside is that a high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring more clouds than sun, a gusty breeze, and periods of showers.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be on the rainy side, with plenty of showers and cloudy skies — definitely an indoor day.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature clouds and showers again as our weather remains unsettled.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with some showers in spots.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

