“Luck of the Irish” for St. Patrick’s Day WeatherI

St. Patrick’s Day features a mild morning, followed by mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and a brisk breeze — the best weather South Florida will see for a while. The downside is that a high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring more clouds than sun, a gusty breeze, and periods of showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be on the rainy side, with plenty of showers and cloudy skies — definitely an indoor day. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature clouds and showers again as our weather remains unsettled. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with some showers in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.