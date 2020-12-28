Lots Of Warm Sun

Monday morning will feel more like December in South Florida, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s again.

Wednesday will be another day of good sun, a few clouds, and a gusty ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be windy with plenty of sun and a few clouds as a weak front approaches. New Year’s Eve could see a few showers, but most of the rain will hold off until the early morning hours of Friday. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

New Year’s Day will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a few storms possible in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.