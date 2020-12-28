Home Weather Lots Of Warm Sun

Lots Of Warm Sun

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday morning will feel more like December in South Florida, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s again.

Wednesday will be another day of good sun, a few clouds, and a gusty ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be windy with plenty of sun and a few clouds as a weak front approaches.  New Year’s Eve could see a few showers, but most of the rain will hold off until the early morning hours of Friday.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

New Year’s Day will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with a few storms possible in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

