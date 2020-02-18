Home Weather Lots Of Sun For South Florida Tuesday

Lots Of Sun For South Florida Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features lots of sun, with just a few clouds at times.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

Our string of mostly sunny and dry days will continue on Wednesday.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will feature sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds elsewhere.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A front moves in on Friday, so look for very breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and some east coast showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast includes good sun, a few clouds at times, and some passing east coast showers.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

