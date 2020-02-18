Lots Of Sun For South Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun, with just a few clouds at times. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Our string of mostly sunny and dry days will continue on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will feature sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds elsewhere. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A front moves in on Friday, so look for very breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and some east coast showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast includes good sun, a few clouds at times, and some passing east coast showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.