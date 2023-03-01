Long Distance Moving Company: How to Choose the Right One

Moving to a new home can be exciting, but it can also be a stressful and daunting task, especially when the move is across a long distance. To make the move as smooth and stress-free as possible, it’s important to choose a reliable long-distance moving company. In this article, we’ll discuss the important factors to consider when choosing the right moving company.

Licensing and Insurance

One of the most crucial factors to consider when choosing a long-distance moving company is licensing and insurance. A reputable moving company should have the necessary licenses and certifications to operate in the states you are moving from and to. The company should also have liability and workers’ compensation insurance to protect you and your belongings in case of any damage or loss.

Experience and Reputation

The experience and reputation of the long-distance moving company are also important factors to consider. Look for a company that has been in business for a few years and has a proven track record of successfully handling long-distance moves. Check the company’s online reviews and ask for referrals from friends and family who have used a long-distance moving company in the past.

Services Offered

Another important factor to consider is the services offered by the long-distance moving company. A good company should offer a range of services, including packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, transportation and storage. Some companies may also offer additional services like furniture assembly and disassembly, appliance servicing, and cleaning services. Make sure to ask the company about their specific services and any additional costs that may be involved.

Price and Estimates

Price and estimates are also important factors to consider. A good long-distance moving company should provide you with a detailed estimate of the total cost of the move, including any additional services or fees. The estimate should be based on an in-person or virtual survey of your belongings and the distance of the move. Be cautious of companies that offer lowball estimates or refuse to provide a detailed estimate.

Customer Service

Customer service is another crucial factor to consider. A good long-distance moving company should provide excellent customer service from the beginning to the end of the move. The company should be responsive to your questions and concerns and should keep you informed about the status of the move. Look for a company that assigns a dedicated moving coordinator to your move and provides you with their contact information.

