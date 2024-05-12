Living Large: The Ultimate Guide to the US’s Most Luxurious Cities in 2024

By Dominion – 15-minute read

If you’re all about indulging in the finer things in life, from swanky accommodations to gourmet dining and everything in between, you’ve certainly come to the right place. Let us guide you through the most luxurious experiences that the United States has to offer, where opulence is the name of the game.

Since you’ve found your way here, it’s safe to assume that you’re probably no stranger to the world of refinement and sophistication, where every experience is elevated to brave new heights of indulgence.

We understand that luxury is all about living life to the fullest, whether it’s a day of pampering at a lavish spa, immersing yourself in the vibrant nightlife, or simply having a place to kick back and relax amongst other high-rankers.

You know better than anyone that time is money, so let’s get right into it!

Key Findings

In New York City, luxury reigns supreme in every corner, trumping most categories and making it the ultimate playground for high rollers.

Miami stands out as a top-tier luxury destination, securing the 6th spot overall among vibrant cities. Leading the pack in luxury accommodations (1st), it offers a lavish escape for travelers seeking opulent stays. Additionally, Miami boasts excellent transportation options (8th) and a vibrant nightlife scene, making it a premier destination for indulgence and relaxation.

To find a bed worthy of royalty, you can count on Miami and Vegas’s array of impressive accommodations to deliver.

New York City and Jersey City steal the spotlight with their mouthwatering selection of Michelin-starred restaurants and hidden culinary gems.

From private jets to chauffeur-driven limos, Los Angeles takes the crown when it comes to getting around in style, making every commute feel like a VIP experience.

Las Vegas might be the king of entertainment, but don’t sleep in New York City and Chicago for a nightlife scene that never quits.

Whether splurging in Vegas or strolling through SoHo, the shopping scenes in Vegas and NYC are any fashionista’s dream.

New York City boasts a myriad of luxe spas and fitness centers, making it the perfect city for pampering yourself like royalty.

For those looking to rub elbows with the elite at the hottest clubs in town, the legendary spots and vibrant scenes of NYC, Chicago and New Orleans absolutely take the cake.

Best Cities by Luxury Category

Whether you’re interested in experiencing a romantic escape in style, a weekend of pampering or a high-octane adventure, the many alluring cities of the US have got you covered. It’s for this very reason that we’ve made our own definitive list of America’s top luxury destinations, complete with rankings, category highlights and all the juicy, exclusive details that you’ll need to plan the next extravagant getaway of your dreams.

So, let us guide you through the crème de la crème of luxury destinations across the United States.

City Rank Hotels Food Travel Options Recreation Shopping Clubs Beauty + Wellbeing New York City 1 5 1 7 1 3 1 1 Las Vegas 2 2 12 30 2 1 59 8 Los Angeles 3 6 4 1 4 7 6 4 San Francisco 4 19 5 12 5 2 4 5 Chicago 5 13 6 27 3 9 2 3 Miami 6 1 11 8 10 19 5 18 San Diego 7 3 16 14 8 15 16 26 Honolulu 8 14 27 35 12 4 47 14 Jersey City 9 82 2 15 48 17 51 2 Boston 10 17 19 58 13 5 36 6 Washington 11 10 7 11 23 13 35 7 Seattle 12 15 25 24 6 14 7 21 Atlanta 13 28 14 42 15 8 13 11 Dallas 14 18 18 25 34 6 11 12 Houston 15 12 15 18 11 21 8 29 Denver 16 26 17 71 9 12 29 16 New Orleans 17 21 23 52 19 16 3 38 Scottsdale 18 8 34 26 7 60 49 23 Philadelphia 19 29 20 47 31 11 9 25 Long Beach 20 22 21 19 18 32 14 32 Phoenix 21 7 47 20 16 89 59 66 Glendale 22 67 8 3 62 47 59 34 Tampa 23 24 26 37 29 27 12 28 Newark 24 56 3 9 94 59 51 31 Portland 25 36 37 65 44 10 27 19 Charlotte 26 23 33 56 14 44 23 51 Anaheim 27 31 29 2 57 48 59 47 Irvine 28 90 32 4 41 67 59 9 Orlando 29 9 13 45 30 83 41 27 Raleigh 30 43 51 65 17 22 26 35 Nashville 31 11 24 49 50 18 33 33 Richmond 32 51 9 41 27 56 29 80 Baltimore 33 33 44 36 20 55 25 44 St. Petersburg 34 38 41 33 33 36 16 52 Austin 35 16 22 83 36 24 47 10 Santa Ana 36 91 30 5 56 37 59 13 Fort Worth 37 59 53 16 25 39 38 46 San Antonio 38 25 28 56 39 23 43 68 Columbus 39 64 43 40 35 53 21 30 Henderson 40 4 73 30 98 98 59 45 Indianapolis 41 39 38 54 22 57 32 90 San Jose 42 46 36 10 49 50 59 20 Riverside 43 94 90 6 81 88 16 75 St. Louis 44 27 31 71 42 25 27 79 Cleveland 45 41 55 47 38 68 15 95 Oakland 46 80 10 64 60 31 49 17 Tulsa 47 52 59 54 26 42 46 52 Louisville 48 40 39 71 21 71 59 36 Albuquerque 49 49 60 61 28 29 59 76 Minneapolis 50 34 46 86 24 62 56 71 Sacramento 51 69 35 37 63 20 56 24 Reno 52 71 71 79 32 26 59 43 Tucson 53 30 66 62 37 45 59 40 Detroit 54 47 49 71 45 66 24 90 Virginia Beach 55 45 61 68 40 35 59 52 Arlington 56 62 82 23 74 65 34 15 Pittsburgh 57 37 40 87 52 30 38 49 Kansas City 58 55 50 53 59 75 22 61 Chula Vista 59 85 45 13 64 82 59 55 Boise 60 48 79 80 43 41 59 71 Norfolk 61 74 76 80 89 52 10 87 Jacksonville 62 50 58 69 54 73 29 64 Milwaukee 63 44 56 71 79 72 19 58 Mesa 64 54 99 34 47 94 59 57 Frisco 65 88 89 29 71 34 59 69 Cincinnati 66 42 52 71 68 28 51 64 Chandler 67 58 87 50 58 54 59 22 Greensboro 68 60 70 87 53 38 51 80 Stockton 69 93 94 17 91 33 59 71 Memphis 70 32 48 84 51 97 43 95 Colorado Springs 71 35 63 71 55 63 59 80 Buffalo 72 81 65 67 66 46 38 63 Irving 73 20 97 39 77 84 59 85 Omaha 74 77 62 87 46 69 59 83 Winston-Salem 75 79 78 59 69 43 59 39 Toledo 76 95 83 94 90 79 20 67 Plano 77 78 67 27 86 77 59 37 Gilbert 78 68 92 50 61 74 59 58 Oklahoma City 79 66 54 69 82 51 56 71 Lexington 80 73 64 94 73 49 59 76 Bakersfield 81 87 86 43 96 40 59 56 Aurora 82 89 42 71 70 85 59 83 Madison 83 92 57 94 87 64 41 41 Anchorage 84 61 74 46 88 86 51 60 Corpus Christi 85 65 95 87 83 78 37 86 San Bernardino 86 99 85 21 95 96 59 87 North Las Vegas 87 63 98 30 92 87 59 90 St. Paul 88 84 84 60 78 81 59 41 Port St. Lucie 89 75 100 44 72 100 59 97 Garland 90 97 80 22 99 95 59 62 Durham 91 57 68 84 67 93 59 93 Fresno 92 86 72 63 93 61 59 50 Spokane 93 70 81 94 75 70 59 76 Fort Wayne 94 98 75 100 65 76 59 100 Lubbock 95 76 88 87 85 58 59 87 El Paso 96 53 69 87 80 80 59 98 Lincoln 97 72 91 94 76 90 59 93 Chesapeake 98 96 93 80 97 91 43 48 Wichita 99 83 77 87 84 92 59 70 Laredo 100 100 96 94 100 99 59 98

Top Accommodations

When it comes to the all-important category of accommodations, The Magic City of Miami sits at the very top of our list, offering a range of lavish resorts and boutique hotels that will cater to your every whim. From the iconic Fontainebleau with its legendary pool parties to the art deco charm of The Betsy Hotel, there’s no shortage of options.

Close contenders are Las Vegas, San Diego and Henderson. Because Sin City is home to the Bellagio, the Wynn, the Cosmopolitan and the world’s most impressive collection of flashy casinos, its high placement shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Just a stone’s throw from the glittering lights of Las Vegas, Henderson offers a tranquil oasis of luxury in the very heart of the Mojave Desert. In a similar spirit, San Diego offers both a beautiful coast and a bustling nightlife to its tourists.

Last but certainly not least, we have the concrete jungle where dreams are made. NYC boasts various iconic landmarks including The Plaza Hotel and The Peninsula, where history and modern luxury meet right in the heart of Manhattan.

Ever wondered what it feels like to wake up to views of Central Park, or the twinkling lights of Times Square? Just be sure to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw as you strut down Fifth Avenue in search of the perfect pair of Manolos!

If you’re looking for world-class amenities and picturesque views, you can definitely skip out on Laredo, San Bernardino, Fort Wayne, Garland and Chesapeake.

Rank 5 Best Cities Rank 5 Worst Cities 1 ✅ Miami 1 ⛔ Laredo 2 ✅ Las Vegas 2 ⛔ San Bernardino 3 ✅ San Diego 3 ⛔ Fort Wayne 4 ✅ Henderson 4 ⛔ Garland 5 ✅ New York City 5 ⛔ Chesapeake

Culinary Delights

While our list highlights the cities with the most Michelin-starred restaurants and fine dining options, there’s still much more to discover off the beaten track.

In San Francisco, you can indulge in fresh seafood at Fisherman’s Wharf or savor authentic dim sum in Chinatown. An honorable mention should go to the city’s famous sourdough bread — because carbs don’t count while you’re on vacation, right?

Chicago’s vibrant food scene offers everything from their famous deep-dish pizza, to their array of immersive fine dining experiences. Alternatively, Los Angeles boasts a melting pot of flavors, from farm-to-table fare to international cuisine served with a side of Hollywood glamor.

If you’re feeling adventurous, why not try some of NYC’s famous food trucks? Because nothing says “luxury” like eating tacos on the sidewalk at 2 a.m.!

On the other side of the coin, foodies might not have the best time at Port St. Lucie, Mesa, North Las Vegas, Irving and Laredo.

Rank 5 Best Cities Rank 5 Worst Cities 1 ✅ New York City 1 ⛔ Port St. Lucie 2 ✅ Jersey City 2 ⛔ Mesa 3 ✅ Newarko 3 ⛔ North Las Vegas 4 ✅ Los Angeles 4 ⛔ Irving 5 ✅ San Francisco 5 ⛔ Laredo

Getting Around in Style – Luxury Transportation

Getting from point A to point B should always be a memorable experience in and of itself. The cities that grace the top of this category both understand and execute this very well.

It’s no surprise that Los Angeles, the land of celebrities and fast cars, is leading the pack. Here, cruising down Sunset Boulevard in a convertible or arriving at the Hollywood sign in a chauffeur-driven limousine is just another day in the life of a movie star… and it can be just another day in the life of a lover of luxury such as yourself!

In Anaheim and Glendale, you can enjoy the ride with stretch limos and sleek black sedans or even elevate your vacation with private jet charters and helicopter tours. Meanwhile, if you choose to pay a visit to one of America’s wealthiest cities, Irvine, you’ll have the opportunity to explore Orange County’s stunning coastlines which gleam with luxury yachts and sunset sails.

If the mere thought of a yellow cab terrifies you, you’ll probably be better off avoiding Fort Wayne, Spokane, Laredo, Toledo and Madison.

Rank 5 Best Cities Rank 5 Worst Cities 1 ✅ Los Angeles 1 ⛔ Fort Wayne 2 ✅ Anaheim 2 ⛔ Spokane 3 ✅ Glendale 3 ⛔ Laredo 4 ✅ Irvine 4 ⛔ Toledo 5 ✅ Santa Ana 5 ⛔ Madison

Fun & Recreational Escapes

For all of the luxury aficionados reading this, it’s best to ditch those tired tourist traps and, instead, uncover the gems that make our top-ranked cities the ultimate playgrounds for those lucky enough to live the high life.

New York City’s countless rooftop bars and hidden speakeasies guarantee that there’s always a party waiting to happen. What’s more, if you happen to be an art buff NYC has got you covered with more galleries than you can shake a paintbrush at, and theaters galore means that you’ll never run out of shows to catch.

Vegas isn’t just about flashy lights and slot machines either. If the idea of hitting the slots isn’t all that enticing to you, Vegas is also home to many internationally renowned car shows that’ll have you drooling over all of the latest rides.

Golfers can tee off against the stunning backdrop of Chicago’s skyline, while theater buffs can head downtown to catch everything from Broadway hits to offbeat indie productions in the city’s celebrated theater district.

There’s no shortage of entertainment options to explore, so lace up your fanciest shoes and discover the secret sides of these cities.

Cities you can skip for this? Laredo, Garland, Henderson, Chesapeake and Bakersfield.

Rank 5 Best Cities Rank 5 Worst Cities 1 ✅ New York City 1 ⛔ Laredo 2 ✅ Las Vegas 2 ⛔ Garland 3 ✅ Chicago 3 ⛔ Henderson 4 ✅ Los Angeles 4 ⛔ Chesapeake 5 ✅ San Francisco 5 ⛔ Bakersfield

Retail Paradises

Did someone say retail therapy, but make it luxurious? As always, we’ve got you covered.

While everyone knows about New York City’s Fifth Avenue and San Francisco’s Union Square for their fancy shopping vibes, a whole world of chic is just waiting to be explored in a couple of other lesser-known spots.

Las Vegas takes shopping to a whole new level with its over-the-top malls and designer outlets, which somehow strike the perfect balance between extravagance and opulence. You can spend all day (and night) splurging on everything from couture fashion to high-end accessories.

Although it’s not quite as well-known as some of the others on our list, Honolulu’s Kalakaua Avenue is definitely right up there in terms of quality. This bustling street offers every shopper a treasure trove of delights, from high-end designer boutiques to local Hawaiian artisans. Complete with the summery backdrop of palm trees swaying in the tropical breeze and the sparkling waters of Waikiki Beach just steps away, even a leisurely stroll down this vibrant avenue feels like a dreamy escape… talk about shopping heaven!

Just make sure that you bring an extra suitcase, because what happens in Vegas might stay in Vegas, but those shopping bags are definitely coming home with you.

You won’t, however, find your typical posh stores in Port St. Lucie, Laredo, Henderson, Memphis or San Bernardino.

Rank 5 Best Cities Rank 5 Worst Cities 1 ✅ Las Vegas 1 ⛔ Port St. Lucie 2 ✅ San Francisco 2 ⛔ Laredo 3 ✅ New York City 3 ⛔ Henderson 4 ✅ Honolulu 4 ⛔ Memphis 5 ✅ Boston 5 ⛔ San Bernardino

Luxury Clubs

What’s better than rooftop bars with killer views, hidden speakeasies behind secret doors, and dance floors that never seem to close down? Knowing where to actually find them, of course!

First up, we’ve got New York City — the city that never sleeps, and for good reason too! You’ll find more platinum country clubs here than hot dog stands in Central Park. If sailing’s more your speed, the yacht clubs along the Hudson will make you feel like you’re a character in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Now, let’s talk about Chicago — this city knows how to party. Whether you’re sipping martinis in River North or checking out the ritzy yacht clubs, there’s something for everybody to love here. Just be prepared to dodge the seagulls – they’ve developed a taste for caviar.

And let’s not forget about New Orleans, where the party never stops and the drinks flow like water all night long. From country clubs as lush as the bayous to its lively and highly acclaimed jazz scene, this city is alive with music, cocktails and good vibes.

Next up, we’ve got San Francisco — here, the nightlife scene is as diverse as the city itself.

If you’re itching for a round of golf San Francisco’s got you covered with an array of posh country clubs, and if you’re interested in exploring the Bay their equally impressive yacht clubs will guarantee that you’re cruising in style. If you’d prefer to sit back and relax indoors, San Francisco’s platinum city clubs and athletic clubs will treat you to the full VIP experience with some serious pampering.

And last but certainly not least, we’ve got Miami — the ultimate party paradise. From exclusive country clubs in Coral Gables to yacht clubs along Biscayne Bay, this city knows how to turn up the heat. But, if you’re not the biggest beach lover in the world, there are plenty of platinum city clubs and athletic clubs to keep you in shape between daiquiris.

A word of warning to all of the party people out there — you can skip out on San Bernardino, Frisco, Spokane, Garland and Boise.

Rank 5 Best Cities Rank 5 Worst Cities 1 ✅ New York City 1 ⛔ San Bernardino 2 ✅ Chicago 2 ⛔ Frisco 3 ✅ New Orleans 3 ⛔ Spokane 4 ✅ San Francisco 4 ⛔ Garland 5 ✅ Miami 5 ⛔ Boise

Beauty and Wellbeing

Finally, after all that fun, it’s time to treat yourself to a little TLC at the luxurious spas and wellness retreats scattered throughout our top-ranked cities.

In New York City, where the streets never sleep, you’ll find some spots of tranquility tucked away amidst the chaos. Nothing beats escaping the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple for a day of pampering and relaxation.

Now, let’s talk about Los Angeles — this city takes self-care to a whole new level. With holistic healing practices and cutting-edge treatments abound, you’ll leave feeling like a brand-new person entirely. But make sure to book your massage well in advance because, let’s face it, nobody wants to hear “sorry, we’re fully booked” when they’re in dire need of some quality relaxation.

And as for Jersey City, Chicago and San Francisco, they’ve got their fair share of spa sanctuaries, too. You can unwind with a hot stone massage or indulge in a rejuvenating facial, because these cities know how to help you truly recharge.

But you know who doesn’t? Fort Wayne, Laredo, El Paso, Port St. Lucie and Cleveland.

Rank 5 Best Cities Rank 5 Worst Cities 1 ✅ New York City 1 ⛔ Fort Wayne 2 ✅ Jersey City 2 ⛔ Laredo 3 ✅ Chicago 3 ⛔ El Paso 4 ✅ Los Angeles 4 ⛔ Port St. Lucie 5 ✅ San Francisco 5 ⛔ Cleveland

Our Verdict

There’s no shortage of opulence for those with a taste for the finer things in life. From the bustling streets of New York City where even the pigeons seem to strut with a touch of class, to the dazzling lights of Las Vegas where the only thing brighter than the neon signs are the smiles of jackpot winners, each city on our list offers its own unique charm to those lucky enough to visit.

But, as we bid adieu to this journey through luxury, let’s remember the lessons that we’ve learned along the way… like how to spot a Michelin-starred restaurant from a mile away or the importance of packing an extra suitcase for all of those future impulse buys at designer boutiques. And who could forget the golden rule of spa days? Always book your massage early, unless you enjoy waiting in line behind a group of overly relaxed socialites!

On the flip side, the chances of finding a luxury experience in Laredo or Fort Wayne are relatively low. Unfortunately, they’ve made the top of our lists of the worst cities to have a luxury experience in as a result. You could, however, pass through one of them to have a quick getaway in some fancy resort in Mexico.

