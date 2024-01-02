Liquid Calm – Unveiling the Therapeutic Power of CBD Tinctures

Tinctures are a versatile way to deliver CBD. They are typically taken sublingually (under the tongue), which allows them to be absorbed into the bloodstream fast.

In a double-blind study, abstinent heroin users found that CBD reduced drug cue-induced craving and self-reported anxiety measures. It also improved spasticity severity in people with ALS.

What is a Tincture?

Tinctures are liquid extracts that contain CBD, THC, or a combination of the two cannabinoids. They are usually made with a high-alcohol content such as ethanol or food-grade alcohol and come in small dropper bottles. They may also contain other ingredients such as glycerine, vinegar, or oils to improve their flavour and consistency.

Herbal tinctures have been used for thousands of years to treat ailments and maintain health. Today, tinctures are an alternative to edibles for delivering cannabinoids directly into the bloodstream.

They are available in a variety of concentrations and are most often taken sublingually by placing the eyedropper or syringe underneath the tongue and allowing the liquid to absorb through the mucous membranes.

Alcohol-based tinctures are usually the preferred type of tincture for cannabis and herbal remedies. Non-alcohol tinctures made with glycerine, vinegar, or oil lack the preservative qualities of alcohol and will have shorter shelf lives. For this reason, tinctures are best kept in a dark cabinet and away from light.

How Do Tinctures Work?

Tinctures are created by steeping cannabis flowers or isolates in a high-proof alcohol for a lengthy period. This allows the cannabinoid molecules to infuse into the neutral spirit, which is then boiled off for a potent liquid. Then, the tincture can be stored in a bottle with additional ingredients like vegetable glycerin for a more pleasant flavour.

When you take a tincture, the ingredients are absorbed through the mucous membranes of your mouth and bypass the digestive system. This makes it a good option for those seeking immediate pain relief, stress reduction or anxiety support.

CBD tinctures are also easy to measure so you can easily get the right amount for your needs. However, the effectiveness of a CBD tincture can depend on how your body chemistry reacts to it and your current health condition. So, it’s best to consult a Crew Member for guidance.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Tinctures?

Tinctures offer the benefits of cannabis without the added fat and calories that come with edibles. They’re also typically a faster delivery method than smoking or vaping and provide more control over the number of cannabinoids you consume.

CBD tinctures can contain high levels of both THC and non-THC cannabinoids. They may help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to many health conditions including cancer and prediabetes. CBD’s possible anti-inflammatory properties are supported by animal studies and anecdotal reports.

Tinctures can also deliver a relaxing effect that may help with anxiety and depression. Research suggests that CBD can help ease PTSD symptoms and increase serotonin receptors. This can improve mood and allow patients to sleep better at night.

How Can I Use CBD Tinctures?

As CBD continues to gain popularity and show promise in treating a wide range of conditions, many are curious about how to best incorporate it into their daily routine. Tinctures are an easy option that can be used in several ways.

The tincture creation process involves saturating hemp raw materials with high-proof alcohol and then slowly heating the mixture over time to create a fusion of cannabis extract and alcohol. Some tinctures use glycerin instead of alcohol in the creation process, but either way, the result is an insoluble herbal extract.

To use a CBD tincture, you simply place a few drops underneath your tongue and hold the liquid there for 30 to 60 seconds before swallowing. CBD tinctures are also ideal for incorporating into food and drink, including smoothies. This is an ideal way to hide the taste of CBD if you find the flavor to be too strong for your palate.