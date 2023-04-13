Lingering Showers And Storms

Thursday features additional showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Rain will taper off, but localized flooding is still likely in portions of the east coast metro area because the ground is saturated. The sun will be back, especially near the Gulf Coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with some afternoon showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Look for periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.