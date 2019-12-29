Home Weather Lingering Clouds

Lingering Clouds

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast.  But the east coast metro area will still see plenty of clouds, a few mostly morning showers in spots, and a brisk ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a few quick showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while points eastward will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.  New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry and seasonably cool, with temperatures at midnight in the 60s.

New Year’s Day will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for plenty of sun and some clouds at times on Thursday.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

