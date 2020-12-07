Limitations of DIY Pest Control: Problems That Require Professional Intervention

South Florida is, unfortunately, as pest-prone as it is beautiful. People use DIY (do it yourself) pest control recipes to save money and avoid chemicals. But often, there are limitations to using DIY pest control methods that they don’t realize until it’s too late.

Pest infestations can scale-up unseen till they threaten the home like termites, while the occurrence of other pests may be indicative of more significant problems.

DIYs, cleanliness, and perimeter maintenance can go a long way in preventing pest infestations, but it’s best to know the limitations and when to call in the professionals. Nowadays, pest control companies use an arsenal of safe, integrated pest management techniques beyond chemicals.

Here are some of the issues to contend with when resorting to DIYs.

Many DIYs Don’t Work

Some pests can be controlled with baits and traps, but improper placement can alert smarter pests like rodents that seek refuge where they can’t be detected easily.

DIY Pest Control Is Often A Stop-Gap Measure

Even those DIY recipes that work do so for a very short while. For instance, a rubbing alcohol solution may control spider mites on your indoor pots. They will return until you follow an integrated pest management approach with biological, chemical, and preventative aspects.

When one DIY method doesn’t work, people try another and keep repeating the cycle and then end up having to call in the professionals when the infestation gets too large.

DIY Pest Control May Not Be Cost-Effective

DIYs are supposed to be super-affordable, and they can be, but that depends on the extent of the infestation and the nature of the pest itself. When the professionals finally come in, the pest infestation may have gotten too large to control inexpensively or caused damage that will take thousands of dollars to fix. If store-bought pesticides are used carelessly, they can also damage health in ways that will be costly to treat.

Hidden Growing Infestations Remain Undetected

Some pests are good at hiding out of sight, and by the time you detect them, they may have firmly established their home in yours. Identifying the real source of infestations is difficult. A single fly is not a big problem, but a termite can be.

Dealing with bed bugs is famously tricky without professional help. They have caused many a tenant to leave their lodgings without their possessions because of how easily one bug can swarm up new places. Critters like spiders and cockroaches are very similar in their swarming abilities.

DIYs May Be Dangerous

Store-bought chemicals must be used as specified on the labels and kept away from pets and children. People often don’t know the correct use and mechanism with which professional pest control experts are adept at dealing. Even so-called harmless remedies like essential oils can cause contact dermatitis and breathing troubles.

When To Choose Professional Intervention?

When Prevention Of The Second Wave Is Necessary

Some pests like bedbugs, termites, cockroaches, and rodents are stubborn and tend to return. They lay eggs in undetectable places, and when you rest easy, having gotten rid of the first wave, they hatch and repopulate. Many pests can also travel long distances and cause hard-to-control recurring infestations.

When Expertise Is Available

Today, professional pest control companies employ experts like entomologists and animal behavior specialists for humane and holistic pest control. They take into account all aspects of pest behavior to give long-lasting solutions. The upfront cost may be high, but the long-term results are better.

When The Pest Is Dangerous

Some pests are just nuisances, while others can ruin your property and life. For instance, termites can nest in the house’s wooden framework, weakening it, and the damage is not just expensive but can also cause collapse. Therefore it’s always best to opt for professional termite control.

Similarly, bees, spiders, rats, and mice can be dangerous, spreading pathogens or causing fatal bites. If you spot them, calling in the experts is the safest thing to do.

When You Need Perimeter Protection

Perimeter protection is one of the best ways to prevent pest infestations. Though it may sound doable on your own, professional pest control experts are highly knowledgeable about the less-obvious ways pests can enter. Perimeter pest control is usually chemical-free and protects not only your family but also your garden.

When you decide to get professional pest control intervention, it’s best to check the companies’ reputation from third-party review sites and talk to them to ensure that the treatments are safe and effective.

Many companies offer guarantees on services to treat recurrent infestations. You should thoroughly vet the pest control companies before choosing the most suitable one.