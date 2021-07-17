Learning About CBG And Its Medicinal Benefits

Cannabigerol (CBG) is a compound derived from cannabis plants that have medicinal benefits. Cannabigerol, or CBG for short, is the cannabinoid found in young cannabis plants and some strains of marijuana because they contain higher amounts of CBG than fully developed plants.

Some strains of cannabis like White CBG, Super Glue CBG, and Jack Frost have higher levels of Cannabigerol than other strains; these types are specifically cultivated to produce higher quantities of Cannabinoid content.

Today, the health benefits of CBG are being recognized by researchers from around the globe who have published studies on the therapeutic properties of this cannabinoid.

Cannabigerol Benefits: What is CBG?

Cannabigerol (CBG) is one of 85 Phytocannabinoids found in cannabis plants. This is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid whose influence on the body is primarily through the activation of Cannabinoid receptors found in the human body, CB1, and CB2.

These receptors are found both in the brain and in other organs throughout the body. The two main plants that contain Cannabigerol are Hemp, also known as Industrial hemp, and Marijuana; strains of Cannabis Sativa L that have been cultivated specifically for their Cannabinoid content are often referred to as Medical marijuana or Medical hemp.

Cannabigerol’s main therapeutic role is in its ability to help the body in alleviating pain, anxiety, and inflammation. This cannabinoid does not build up a tolerance unlike other cannabinoids found in cannabis and this makes it an essential oil for medical marijuana patients who are struggling with acute or chronic pain.

Research has shown that Cannabigerol benefits as an anti-inflammatory, which explains why CBG is being used today to treat diseases like arthritis or Crohn’s disease. This cannabinoid is also being studied to help reduce pain, anxiety, and inflammation from surgeries or injuries.

Medical marijuana patients can also appreciate the benefits of Cannabigerol when they suffer from insomnia or the urge to smoke marijuana but have a hard time getting the desired effect. CBG activates their CB receptors which can alleviate stress and anxiety-related symptoms experienced by these patients. As Cannabigerol is not psychoactive, it does not have the same effect as THC so medical marijuana patients do not have to worry about getting high.

