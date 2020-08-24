Home Weather Laura Passes By Florida Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tropical Storm Laura will make its closest approach to South Florida on Monday, and a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys.  Tropical storm conditions are possible there, especially in the Lower and Middle Keys, with tropical storm force gusts arriving early Monday morning..  Mainland South Florida will see clouds and a bit of sun, windy conditions, and periods of showers and storms.  Dangerous rip currents will be a threat around South Florida.  Strong gusts, possibly reaching tropical storm strength, are possible and could arrive in the afternoon hours.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the sticky low 90s.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms as a strengthening Laura moves away.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast and well inland.

Wednesday will see a return to our typical summer weather pattern, with good sun to start and showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies until showers and storms develop in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast includes the usual summer mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

We’re all watching Tropical Storm Laura as it makes its way across Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico.  At midday on Sunday, Laura was about 95 miles southeast of the eastern tip of Cuba.  Laura’s heavy rains have already caused life-threatening flooding on Hispaniola.  Maximum sustained winds in Laura were 50 miles per hour at midday on Sunday.  Strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to make landfall along the northern U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane on Wednesday night.

Marco is also on the move and likely to strengthen before making landfall along the northern U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday.  At midday on Sunday, Marco was about 325 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River.  The maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour at that time.  Marco and Laura would be the first case in recorded hurricane history (dating back to 1851) of two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. As if 2020 wasn’t bizarre already.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

