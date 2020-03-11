Lauderdale Pols Take Home Cash Despite Sewer Breaks

As sewage gushed through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, money poured into the reelection campaigns of city commissioners and Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Facing a continuing crisis that would end political careers in many places didn’t make one bit of difference.

The four commissioners and Trantalis not only continued to build six figure campaigns. Most have no opponents, despite a challenger having a ready-made issue — continuing water and sewer system failures.

Much of the campaign money is from the same folks that are blamed for overtaxing the sewage system — members of the development community and their lobbyists.