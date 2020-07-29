Latest List Of Consumer Complaints & Scams

Life goes on in this age coronavirus, and so too do all the regular scams, unfortunately.
Here’s the latest top ten from the Consumer Federation of America:
Top Ten Complaints in 2019
These are the complaints most frequently cited as the top problems reported to state and local consumer agencies last year.
- Auto: Misrepresentations in advertising or sales of new and used cars, deceptive financing practices, defective vehicles, faulty repairs, car leasing and rentals, towing disputes.
- Home Improvement/Construction: Shoddy work, failure to start or complete the job, failure to have required licensing or registration.
- Retail Sales: False advertising and other deceptive practices, defective merchandise, problems with rebates, coupons, gift cards, and gift certificates, failure to deliver.
- Landlord/Tenant: Unhealthy or unsafe conditions, failure to make repairs or provide promised amenities, deposit and rent disputes, illegal eviction tactics.
- Credit/Debt: Billing and fee disputes, mortgage problems, credit repair, and debt relief services, predatory lending, illegal or abusive debt collection tactics.
- (Tie) Communications: Misleading offers, installation issues, service problems, billing disputes with telephone and internet services; Services: Misrepresentations, shoddy work, failure to have required licensing or registration, nonperformance.
- Health Products/Services: Misleading claims, unlicensed practitioners, failure to deliver, billing issues.
- Utilities: Complaints about gas, electric, water, and cable billing and service.
- (Tie) Fraud: Bogus sweepstakes and lotteries, work-at-home schemes, grant offers, fake check scams, imposter scams, and other common frauds; Household Goods: Misrepresentations, failure to deliver, repairs issues in connection with furniture and major appliances.
- Internet Sales: Misrepresentations or other deceptive practices, failure to deliver online purchases.