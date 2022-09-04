Las Atlantis Casino Review

The internet is packed with online sites and it can be a little bit overwhelming going through all of them to decide which one is best for you. Finding the right online site to gamble on can be quite challenging, especially if you are new to the online casino world.

In order to help you decide where to start gambling online, in this article we will review one of the most popular online casinos in the United States. We are talking about Las Atlantis casino, a new casino site that has rapidly gained attention from United States gamblers.

About Las Atlantis

Founded in 2020, Las Atlantis is owned by a company with a long trajectory in the business: Infinity Media Group LTD. This company is responsible for major gambling sites, such as Slot Empire, Red Dog Casino and El Royale.

So, even though Las Atlantis casino is a quite new casino, it has quite a solid background, with many successful online sites running in the industry and a reliable framework. With that being said, you can be completely sure about safety and fairness when gambling in Las Atlantis casino, since it is a reliable online site that is constantly subjected to audition and uses the most reliable software.

Interface

One of the things that first stands out about Las Atlantis casino is its interface. The whole site is themed in the undersea world, which provides a unique experience for gamblers. Also, Las Atlantis interface is very easy to understand and use. Just by navigating the options for a while, you will be able to fully understand how it works.

Las Altantis games can be played online, through the web-based site, or you can also download and install on your computer, which will give you access to all its functionalities. In some cases, downloading Las Atlantis works faster, since it doesn’t have to load every page you enter. But, if your internet connection is fast, you may not notice any difference between the web-based site and the downloaded version. Another advantage of Las Atlantis is that it has a fully adaptative interface for mobile devices, meaning that you won’t find any issue in playing through a cell phone or a tablet.

Las Atlantis benefits

One of the most amazing things about online gambling are bonuses and promotions. Las Atlantis has quite an appealing welcome bonus, which is money that you get for free after making your first deposit. The welcome bonus is 280% of your five first deposits, with a maximum of $14000. You can also get a 260% bonus with 40 free spins on a specific slot and 75 free spins on the Mermaid’s Pearls slot game.

If you use cryptos to fund your online casino account, you can get access to many other bonuses and promotions, specially designed for crypto. Whether you use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether or Ethereum, you should claim your crypto bonus as soon as you make your first deposit.

Games at Las Atlantis

Las Atlantis has a huge game library, with more than 250 games for everyone, including poker, blackjack, table games and slots.

If you are a slot fan, you definitely will enjoy Las Atlantis, since it has almost 200 different slot games, from the classics to the new and unique ones. If you want to find the slots, you should check the “specialties” section, where you will find everything from Achilles to Panda Magic.

Even though Las Atlantis is not specialized in table games, there are enough options for you to play poker, blackjack, and any card games. Just by searching under the “Table” tab, you will find many options, such as craps, Vegas and war, among others.

Regarding video poker games, there are more than 15 poker games to play and on the “Specialties” tab you will find traditional casino games such as bingo, fish catch, American roulette, keno, hot dice, magic 7’s, banana jones and roaring twenties bingo, among others.

Banking methods

Las Atlantis accepts credit and debit cards, cryptos, bank wire and many other banking methods. Our recommendation is that you read the terms and conditions in order to understand how each banking method works within the site.