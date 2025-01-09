La Niña Has Arrived. Here’s What That Means

By Scott Dance
But La Niña’s cooling effect will not be enough to prevent this year from becoming another of the warmest in human history, climate scientists predicted. This La Niña could instead demonstrate just how high the baseline of average global temperatures has shifted.
“We’ve reached the stage where every year is an anomalously hot year,” said Gavin Schmidt, a climate scientist and director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. “They’re all different, statistically, than the climate we grew up with.”
What’s unusual about this La Niña
The latest episode of La Niña emerged in December, based on observations of slightly cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures along the equator in the central and east-central Pacific, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
