Koffee Kult Expands Coffee Line with New Cold Brew Blend

Koffee Kult, a small-batch artisan coffee roaster headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, has launched a new Summer Cold Brew Blend, percolating just in time for the summer heat and highly anticipated iced coffee season.

Coffee lovers will discover Koffee Kult’s new Summer Cold Brew Blend is refreshingly smooth and features hints of cocoa, fruit and floral notes with medium acidity. The blend is crafted and roasted by in-house Roastmasters for cold brew specifically using exclusively sourced 100% Arabica coffee beans from South America and Indonesia.

“Crafting a cold brew blend was the next logical step in Koffee Kult’s evolution, considering cold brew has become a growing trend in the industry. Koffee Kult’s loyal customers have been asking for it and we’re excited to offer them a new blend to fuel their day,” said Jamie Mardis, founder/CEO of Koffee Kult.

In addition to Koffee Kult’s new Cold Brew Blend, the roaster also offers a popular lineup of quality coffee choices including Dark Roast, Medium Roast and Light Roast coffee beans, as well as blends like Eye Cracker Espresso, Road Dog, Mr. Cooper’s Fiesta En La Finca, and many more, all freshly roasted in-store.

Koffee Kult’s blends are available for purchase online at www.koffeekult.com, in-store, and on Amazon. Java enthusiasts are also invited to join Koffee Kult’s Secret Coffee Club 3.0, which provides members with small-batch micro-lot coffees that are selected by Koffee Kult’s team of baristas and roasters and shipped exclusively to members.

For more information, visit www.koffeekult.com or call (954) 962-2353.

Koffee Kult is located at 311 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, Florida and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with roasting happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit koffeekult.com or call (954) 962-2353.

About Koffee Kult

Koffee Kult, South Florida’s premier artisan coffee roaster, is driving the coffee cult movement, providing authentic small-batch artisan coffee to java enthusiasts and modern coffee shops alike. By hand-selecting the highest quality Arabica beans from growers in Indonesia, Central America, South America and Africa, Koffee Kult maintains the highest standard of excellence by taking care to preserve flavor nuances for each batch by using state-of-the-art equipment for roasting.

After roasting, each of Koffee Kult’s small-batch artisan roasted beans are hand-packed to ensure there are no bean defects.

Follow them on Instagram @koffeekult, on Facebook at facebook.com/koffeekultroasters, on Twitter @koffeekult, and subscribe on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxzh4C7TeiIRsTZbGv3q5WQ/featured.

Source: News Release