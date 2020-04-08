Know Your Rights – When can You Sue?

Watch one season of any courtroom drama and you’ll be amazed at the variety of situations that end up being dealt with by lawyers.

But how realistic is that? When is it a wise investment to ‘lawyer up’?

Read through our list of facts and tips so you know what to do if you find yourself in a predicament in the future.

Doctors vs Patients

It’s important to realize that both parties have responsibilities when it comes to doctor-patient relationships. You need to listen to your doctor’s advice if you want to get the benefit of treatments. Also, simply because the condition doesn’t improve doesn’t automatically mean the doctor is doing anything wrong.

But there are scenarios where you can ask a lawyer for advice or representation. According to seattlemalpracticelawyers.com, to gauge when it’s appropriate, ask the following questions:

Did the healthcare professional fail to diagnose a condition?

Was there negligence in warning you of risks ?

Can you prove incompetence in how the treatment was administered?

Would you describe a doctor’s actions as reckless?

If you answer yes to any of these, call a personal injury lawyer.

Problems at the Office?

Having a job usually means interacting with others and that means that things can go awry. There are laws in place that protect both employers AND employees in workplace situations. So, whether you are the business owner or one of the workers, consider getting a lawyer if the following topics come up:

Sexual harassment at the office

Discrimination

Injuries at work that could be because of someone’s negligence

Also, don’t take legal aspects lightly when you start a new business. Businesses must follow labor laws to protect themselves from lawsuits.

Every agreement with a business partner, a supplier or a client will have legal implications. So make sure your documentation aligns with regulations. You should consider including a lawyer during the formation of the business. Make sure that all players are treated fairly so you don’t have repercussions down the line if conflicts arise.

Everyday Chores that Need Expert Assistance

It’s not always people conflicts that require lawyers. Even seemingly simple life tasks may require some legal insight:

You may have a problem regarding your tax payments and you’ll never be able to figure out how to handle the fight with the government on your own. A tax lawyer is what you need to ensure all parties are treated fairly.

You can draw up a simple will by yourself, but once again you only have to watch a few TV shows to know how those left behind can start fighting over it. Lawyers ensure that there aren’t any loopholes and can reduce future conflict between those who inherit.

Last Words

The good news is that you don’t always have to go it alone. Lawyers are there to help and while our legal system is there to benefit citizens it comes with a major challenge: it’s complicated. You may need an expert on your side to navigate everything from paperwork to talking to third parties. Yes, this will cost you money. But in some cases, it can cost you a lot more if you don’t call in the pros.