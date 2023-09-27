Kia, Hyundai recall 3.37 million US vehicles over fire risks

Hyundai (005380.KS) and Kia (000270.KS) are recalling a combined 3.37 million vehicles in the United States due to the risk of engine fires, telling owners to park outside and away from structures until repairs are complete.
The automakers say internal brake fluid leaks can cause an electrical short that could lead to a fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said owners should follow the advice of automakers and park vehicles outside until repairs are made.
Kia America’s recall covers 1.73 million Borrego, Cadenza, Forte, Sportage, K900, Optima, Soul Rio, Sorento, and Rondo vehicles. The recall covers various model years for each vehicle from 2010 through 2017, according to a filing with NHTSA.
Hyundai is recalling 1.64 million Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, Accent, Azera, Veloster, Santa Fe, Equus, Veracruz, Tucson, Tucson Fuel Cell, and Santa Fe Sport vehicles from model years covering 2011 through 2015.
Hyundai plans to notify owners to bring vehicles to a dealer to replace the ABS module fuse. Kia is still working on a remedy, NHTSA said. The automakers plan to notify owners of the recall in November.
Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Jyoti Narayan and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise