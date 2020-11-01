KFC Chicken Copycat (Video Recipe)

KFC Chicken is undeniably one of the best tasting fast food meals around the world. Juicy and crispy, learn how to cook it the right way at home.

Want to try making homemade versions of popular fast food meals? Now, you can enjoy these dishes in your kitchen if you check out my recipes for Wendy’s Chili, Chipotle Chicken, and Panera Bread’s Chicken Wild Rice Soup.

Fried chicken recipe

KFC Chicken is undoubtedly an international sensation with its iconic herb and spices secret recipe. It belongs to the world’s most popular fast food dishes and rightly so because it really does taste extraordinary.

A lot of my friends and family crave it which is why I decided to try and replicate the taste of this iconic and nostalgic dish. I experimented several times and finally, I got a recipe that I am sure is the closest there is to the real thing.

The meat oozes with flavor and juiciness that your guests would not even realize that it is a homemade recipe. Not to mention, its less expensive to make it at home and it is better to know what ingredients went into your dish.

It really isn’t even that complicated which is why it would be a nice addition to learn this recipe to satisfy your KFC cravings anytime. I really had fun making a copycat of such an iconic meal and I hope you get to enjoy it as well.

How to make KFC chicken