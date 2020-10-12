Key West’s Fantasy Fest Going Virtual Later This Week

KEY WEST, Florida Keys — Fans of Key West’s Fantasy Fest can enjoy two streaming events that showcase the masking and costuming festival’s creativity and spirit, despite the cancellation of the Oct. 16-25 in-person celebration to guard against coronavirus spread.

As well as traditionally drawing large crowds for lavish processions and costume competitions, the annual festival provides fundraising opportunities for local nonprofit organizations. Those appeals are to continue during streaming events scheduled Oct. 16 and Oct. 24.

A high-energy variety show incorporating comedy, dance, music by local and national talents, raffles, surprise guests and cocktail demos is to stream from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on the festival’s fantasyfest.com website and at facebook.com/FantasyFest.

The show is to feature performances by female impersonator Randy Roberts; noted cabaret singer Jennifer McClain; The Kinsey Sicks, billed as a “dragapella beautyshop quartet”; rocker and Key West police officer Joe Tripp; and others.

Viewers can make donations to help provide housing assistance to residents impacted by COVID-19. Visit cffk.org/communitywins/ for details.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, festival aficionados can enjoy a small-scale virtual version of Fantasy Fest’s traditional Duval Street parade of exotically decorated floats. Unique miniature floats are to star in the 7-9 p.m. “Smallest Parade in the Universe,” to be live-streamed at fantasyfest.com, facebook.com/FantasyFest, marchouse.org and TSKW.org.

The live-stream also is to include the announcement of the theme for Fantasy Fest 2021, scheduled Oct. 22-31, 2021.

At the parade’s conclusion, the floats are to be auctioned online to benefit the Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens, a nonprofit that provides life services for adult developmentally and intellectually disabled residents.

In addition, Fantasy Fest’s beloved Pet Masquerade is offering virtual “animal antics.” By donating $25 to Lower Keys Friends of Animals, pet lovers can have images with their costumed animal companions posted at facebook.com/keywestpetmasquerade. See the Facebook page for details.

Finally, for people visiting Key West in late October, festival organizers are concocting a socially distanced self-guided driving or biking tour of decorated “Fantasy Façade” homes and businesses.

Fantasy Fest information: fantasyfest.com

Florida Keys visitor information: fla-keys.com or 1-800-FLA-KEYS