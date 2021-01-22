Keto Strawberry Cheesecake Fat Bombs (Video Recipe)

Keto Strawberry Cheesecake Fat Bombs are made with zero sugar, but they are as refreshing as your favorite ice cream. If you are following the ketogenic diet, then, this is familiar to you.

Those who follow the ketogenic diet will benefit from these treats because of the high-fat content that will help suppress their craving for desserts. As most desserts are sugary and full of carbs, then, this dessert is a welcome change for someone like me who admittedly has a sweet tooth.

I always try to find a balance that works for me. With all the desserts that I have come to love, I try to insert some keto-friendly ones in our menu rotation. And this recipe is just one of the many that I have.

So, if you are like me who always strives for a keto-friendly alternative for desserts, then, you have come to the right place! In this recipe, the combination of fruit and cream cheese is divine. The sweetness and tartness taste so good together in one easy recipe.

And this recipe requires only 5 ingredients and probably 5 minutes of prep time! So, try it now!

What is a fat bomb?

They are bite-sized treats that are usually made with a high-fat base, a sugar alternative, and some add-ons like fruits. They are taken as a meal replacement in the keto diet or as simple snacks.

Shaped into small scoops, balls, or disks, these fat bombs could be addicting. Even non-keto-ers can enjoy these delicious treats!

How to make keto strawberry cheesecake fat bombs:

Mix : In a bowl, combine all ingredients with the strawberry pudding and strawberry bits coming in last. Remember to check if the cream cheese and butter are both at room temperature already. This ensures that they cream together well.

: In a bowl, combine all ingredients with the strawberry pudding and strawberry bits coming in last. Remember to check if the cream cheese and butter are both at room temperature already. This ensures that they cream together well. Shape : Take a small amount of the mixture and roll into a ball. Place it on the baking sheet with parchment paper. Repeat until you make enough. If you want to roll the balls in crushed chocolate chips for added flavor and texture, then, this is the point to do so.

: Take a small amount of the mixture and roll into a ball. Place it on the baking sheet with parchment paper. Repeat until you make enough. If you want to roll the balls in crushed chocolate chips for added flavor and texture, then, this is the point to do so. Freeze: Put the baking sheet in the freezer for 2 hours until fully frozen.

What sweeteners are best to use?

Here are three low-carb sweeteners that you can use individually or in combination with the other: