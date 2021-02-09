Keto No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake Bites (Video Recipe)

Keto Chocolate Cheesecake Bites are high in fat but low in carbs. This dessert proves that being on a low-carb diet can still be rewarding and delicious!

Each piece brings a balance of flavors from the sweet chocolate and tart cream cheese. Rolled into a ball, this dessert is easy to snack on and to serve – no more slicing, just enjoy these individual truffles!

I like how this dessert is perfectly sized which makes it easier for those watching their intake to easily track how much they have eaten.

It is perfect for parties, especially for the upcoming holidays, because guests of all ages can enjoy this sweet treat.

And did I mention that it is easy to prepare? You can make a huge batch and this recipe uses only a few ingredients.

Being a no-bake dessert, it allows you to focus on your other dishes and it frees up your oven. Try it now!

What are keto chocolate cheesecake bites made of?

As I said, this recipe makes use of only 6 ingredients! Your shopping list should include these:

low carb chocolate pudding mix

cream cheese

vanilla extract

salt

powdered sweetener

cocoa powder

How do you make keto chocolate cheesecake bites?

This is an easy dessert and ready in no time. Feel free to watch the short video tutorial. The general steps are as follows:

Mix : In a bowl, simply combine the ingredients.

: In a bowl, simply combine the ingredients. Chill : Place the dough in the fridge until it is set and ready to shape into one-inch balls. Form truffle sized balls and place them on a baking sheet.

: Place the dough in the fridge until it is set and ready to shape into one-inch balls. Form truffle sized balls and place them on a baking sheet. Coat: In a bowl, add the cocoa powder. Then, dunk the small bites to coat.

Is cream cheese keto?

Yes, it is as most other cheeses are. Note that this ingredient can also be high in calories but in this kind of diet, it is okay to eat fatty food to support the body’s energy requirement.