Keeping A Close Eye On The Tropics For Florida

South Florida’s weekend weather is all about the track and strength of what is still Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9 at midday on Wednesday. In the meantime, our typical July weather continues through the workweek.

Thursday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a shower or isolated storm during the late afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the low to mid 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another day of good sun and a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but look for winds to pick up and showers and storms to develop during the afternoon as what is now Potential TC # 9 approaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tropical storm conditions are possible on Saturday evening into Sunday, especially in portions of the Keys and along the Gulf coast. Expect heavy downpours and strong winds, with conditions gradually improving during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees, but it will be tropically sticky.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with ;periods of showers and storms as the tropical system moves northward. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9 has still not become Tropical Storm Isaias as of Wednesday, but maximum sustained winds have already reached 45 miles per hour. Potential TC # 9 was located about 240 miles from San Juan, Puerto Rico at 11 am on Wednesday, and this system was moving west-northwest at a rapid 23 miles per hour. The Leeward Islands and the Virgin Islands are feeling the effects of this system on Wednesday afternoon, and Puerto Rico can expect heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday.

A closed circulation had not yet formed, so the center of the system is uncertain. This makes forecasting more difficult than usual, especially as we get into the weekend timeframe. The National Hurricane Center’s advisory package as of 11 am on Wednesday has shifted the track a bit westward, but Potential TC # 9 is a big system with much of the “dirty” weather on the northeastern quadrant.

Now is the time to top off your hurricane supplies. You’ll need to secure any outdoor items on Friday, well in advance of deteriorating conditions on Saturday. As of Wednesday at midday, it’s probably not necessary to put up panel shutters, but that could change, so continue to monitor this system very closely.