The holiday season warms up with National Cinnamon Day on November 1st. It’s the spice that ushers in a season while being versatile all year long.

Cinnamon comes from the bark of the cinnamon tree.

Cinnamon sticks are also called quills.

Cinnamon doesn’t have a sweet taste but does amplify the sweetness in other ingredients.

According to IRI data, cinnamon was the most purchased holiday spice in 2018.

Native to Ceylon, which is modern day Sri Lanka, cinnamon’s first recordings are from Chinese writings that date as far back as 2800 BC.

Even today in the Cantonese language, cinnamon is still known as “kwai”. And in the Malay language, it goes by “kayumanis”, which means “sweet wood”.

Ceylon produces so much cinnamon that in the 17th Century the Portuguese and the Dutch started a war over the island.

During medieval times, doctors found that cinnamon worked well as a treatment for coughs, sore throats and hoarseness.

Cinnamon is full of antioxidants.

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties.

Cinnamon may help prevent heart disease.

Cinnamon can help balance insulin.

Cinnamon is supposedly helpful in the fight against degenerative brain disorders like Alzheimer’s as it activates protective proteins that help stop mutation and damage to cells.

Just smelling the wonderful odor of cinnamon boosts brain activity!

Cinnamon is a rich source of vitamin K, calcium, and iron, while providing moderate amounts of vitamin B6, vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc

It may also have been considered a status symbol and was often used as a special imported gift given to monarchs, royalty and other people of importance.

2000 BC: A network of sea routes link East to West, from Japan all the way over to Europe, and cinnamon is one of the spices traded on this route.

65 AD: Emperor Nero is said to have burned a year’s worth of Rome’s supply of cinnamon at his wife’s funeral.

14th Century: Portuguese explorers find cinnamon – While traders brought the spice to the West, the place where it originates from is kept secret until the Portuguese discovered it in Ceylon.

1930s: Cinnamon candy is made – Produced by the Ferrara Pan Candy Company, Red Hots are made using the panned method of candy making.

Cinnamon may actually be one of the oldest spices in the world. In the Bible, it is mentioned in Exodus 30:23, Proverbs 7:17, and revelation 18:13 to name just a few.

Annually, the production of cinnamon is a staggering 27,500 to 35,000 tons!

Sri Lanka produces around 90% of the cinnamomum verum (cinnamon variety) used across the world.

Cinnamon bark is often used in cooking as a spice. It is mostly used in cooking as a seasoning and flavoring agent.

