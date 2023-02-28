Home Weather Just Plain Hot

Just Plain Hot

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday starts with early fog, mostly near the Gulf coast and well inland.  Then the day features more hot sun with maybe a cloud or two at times.  Look for record-breaking highs at some east coast metro locations.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on just enough of a breeze to keep temperatures in the 80s in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will remain along the Palm Beach County coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper-80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be windy with good sun and some clouds.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies.  Expect breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here