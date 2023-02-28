Just Plain Hot

Tuesday starts with early fog, mostly near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features more hot sun with maybe a cloud or two at times. Look for record-breaking highs at some east coast metro locations. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on just enough of a breeze to keep temperatures in the 80s in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will remain along the Palm Beach County coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper-80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be windy with good sun and some clouds. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. Expect breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.