Just Plain Cold

Wednesday features a cold morning, with lows on the mainland in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees — and it will feel even colder with the wind chill. Then we’ll see mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and lots of sun along the Gulf Coast. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Wednesday and through the workweek. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low-70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Thursday will bring yet another cold start, with morning lows in the mid-40s to the low-50s on the mainland and the upper-50s in the Keys. Then look for lots of sun around South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper-60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Friday will feature yet another cold morning, with lows ranging from the mid-40s to the low-50s. The East Coast metro area and the Keys will see good sun and a few clouds, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny again. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low-70s.

Saturday will start with a seasonably mild morning, with lows mostly in the low to mid-60s. The day will be mostly sunny with a few showers and a gusty breeze on the mainland. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper-70s in the East Coast metro area, in the low-70s along the Gulf Coast, and in the mid-70s in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for chilly morning lows in the 50s as another front moves in. Then look for lots of sun on the mainland and a mix of sun and clouds in the Keys — without much of a warmup. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area, the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast, and the upper 60s on the Keys.



