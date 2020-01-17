Judge Has No Opponent, But Still Raises Thousands From Attorneys

The Florida Code of Judicial Conduct is very clear: A judge shall avoid “the appearance of impropriety in all of the judge’s activities.”

Yet judges are allowed to raise thousands from the very lawyers who appear before them.

Isn’t that the appearance of impropriety?

Take Broward Circuit Judge Charles “Charlie” M. Greene. Since Nov. 1, Greene raised $73,662 although he has no opponent.

Almost every dime came from lawyers, law firms, mediators and businesses connected to lawyers. More than 40 contributions were $1,000, the maximum.

Let me make this crystal clear: Greene is doing nothing wrong.