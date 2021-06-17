Judge Grants Cruz Defense Team Right To Film At Crime Scene As Prosecutor Satz’s Death Penalty Record Becomes An Issue

Over prosecutors’ objections, Nikolas Cruz’s defense got the go-ahead Friday for a professional production company to film the “preserved” crime scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where Cruz admits he shot and killed 17 students and faculty and wounded 17 others more than three years ago.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer OK’d filming inside the three-story 1200 Building, also known as the Freshman Building, after defense lawyers warned that the state’s objection to allowing access to the film crew could, if granted, “easily cause a reversible error, requiring this case be tried again.”

The defense’s film crew was given access to the site beginning last Sunday, June 13, for two hours. Further access was granted for another nine hours each on June 15 and 16. “The parties shall coordinate with each other to ensure that proper security and safeguards are in place such that the integrity of the crime scene is maintained,” Scherer wrote in her order granting access.